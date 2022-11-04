Read full article on original website
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that […]
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. […]
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
Tire smashes through semi windshield on I-55 in Southwest Suburbs; minor injuries reported
A tire smashed through the windshield of a semi in the outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Friday afternoon.
Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve
DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side
A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
Woman stabbed several times while sitting in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say
An unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple time in the body, police said.
Buffalo Grove High School student hit, injured by car
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove High School student is in the hospital after the teen was hit by a vehicle right outside of the school.Arlington Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads shortly before noon on Friday. Dundee Road is the boundary between Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove in that area.First responders found a 16-year-old female Buffalo Grove High School student with apparent injuries to her extremities and possibly her head, police said.The driver of the 2015 Nissan NV200 that was involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.Police said they determined the Nissan was northbound on Arlington Heights Road approaching the intersection on a green traffic light when the girl ran eastbound across the intersection and collided with the car.The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. As of Friday evening, the specific injuries the girl had were unknown but were not life-threatening.Police added there was no evidence of impairment or excessive speed involved in the crash and no citations were issued.
Armed Grayslake man threatened to kill his family and police before arrest, police say
An armed man was arrested Friday in Lake County after threatening to kill his family members. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he was also reported to be anti-government and to have an arsenal of firearms.
60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Dolton crash between semi-truck, car leaves 1 dead
One person was killed after a crash in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Illinois Bus Crash Kills Brother, Sister
The car slammed into the back of the school bus full of elementary students.
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
