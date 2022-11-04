ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
DIXMOOR, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side

A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
JOLIET, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Buffalo Grove High School student hit, injured by car

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove High School student is in the hospital after the teen was hit by a vehicle right outside of the school.Arlington Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads shortly before noon on Friday. Dundee Road is the boundary between Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove in that area.First responders found a 16-year-old female Buffalo Grove High School student with apparent injuries to her extremities and possibly her head, police said.The driver of the 2015 Nissan NV200 that was involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.Police said they determined the Nissan was northbound on Arlington Heights Road approaching the intersection on a green traffic light when the girl ran eastbound across the intersection and collided with the car.The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. As of Friday evening, the specific injuries the girl had were unknown but were not life-threatening.Police added there was no evidence of impairment or excessive speed involved in the crash and no citations were issued.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
