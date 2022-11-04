Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews work to restore service for thousands still without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, at one point leaving more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of noon on Saturday.
FOX 28 Spokane
About 15,000 remain in the dark as Avista, Inland Power make progress on restoring power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Windstorm leaves around 1,300 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are around 1,300 Avista customers without power in the Spokane region due to Friday night’s windstorm. The number of outages has gone down since Friday morning. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Friday night’s windstorm left over 8,000 Avista customers without power in the region. Avista says the winds from Friday night and Saturday morning caused...
Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
FOX 28 Spokane
Over 22,000 without power as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
KHQ Right Now
Wind is slowly dying down after Friday night storm
Wind speeds are still moving fast, but not nearly as powerful as the gusts from Friday night’s storm that left thousands without power. Folks across the region woke up to no power Saturday morning, after wind gusts nearly 50 mph and greater moved through the Inland Northwest late Friday night. Trees were ripped from the ground, debris scattered throughout roadways.
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
KREM
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
People brought their wind storm debris to the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility on Saturday. Some people said they even heard tree branches fall onto their houses.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Wind Storm
Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight! Winds have already been picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10PM, with the strongest/damaging winds likely between 10PM-4AM. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60mph! We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means, have flashlights at the ready, and devices fully charged.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warning through Saturday morning – Kris
We are tracking a significant storm moving through the Inland Northwest this evening. This storm is expected to produce damaging wind gusts overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the area through 11 a.m. Saturday. Plan your Saturday. As you head to bed...
Stay prepared for power outages this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — As a violent wind storm is scheduled to blow through the Inland Northwest this week, the Spokane Regional Health District is asking the community to review safety tips for staying safe during winter power outages. Here are the first things you should do when the lights go out: Call your utility company immediately. Check in on your...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane crews work on creating safe roadways in Spokane after winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane crews have been hard at work since early Friday morning deicing and sanding roadways. Right now, roads are wet and slushy. The City of Spokane is asking drivers to take it slow and use caution. The City of Spokane is also asking you...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, high winds on the way
Spokane got its first snowfall of the season on Friday morning. Rain is expected to melt the snow by the afternoon, but damaging winds follow tonight.
FOX 28 Spokane
Snow preparation resources ahead of this season’s first potentially impactful storm
SPOKANE, Wash. – The season’s first potentially impactful winter weather could arrive Thursday evening for much of the region. Spokane and Spokane Valley both provide updates on snowplow status on their websites. The City of Spokane will have snow response crews work 20 hours per day, seven days...
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
Comments / 2