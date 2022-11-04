Read full article on original website
Environmental groups up their election spending in Pa., citing ‘existential issues’
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Citing “existential crises” related to climate change and environmental protection, national environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into Pennsylvania midterm races. “We’ve spent vastly more money on elections in this state than we have before,” said Molly Parzen, executive director...
Election deniers are on the Pa. ballot in 2022. Some are faring much better than expected
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gained significant notoriety for his role in the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. His state senate campaign spent thousands of dollars busing protesters to Washington, D.C. But way before he attended President...
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Gov. Candidate Josh Shapiro: ‘I have confidence’ in Pennsylvania election officials
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) talks to Dasha Burns about the governor’s race and his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano.Nov. 5, 2022.
Suit seeks to have mail-in votes lacking dates counted in Pennsylvania
The status of ballots without properly dated envelopes has been repeatedly litigated since the use of mail-in voting was greatly expanded in Pennsylvania under a state law passed in 2019.
‘We plan to count until the count is done’: How Philly and its suburbs will tally votes on Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Don’t get it twisted. Mail voting is still very popular in the Keystone State. However, fewer Pennsylvanians requested mail ballots this year in comparison to 2020. With that said, results may not be known on election night...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
When I was 18, I voted to get Trump out of office. Now I vote to make Pa. a better place to live
A wise man once said to me that there’s a difference between motivation and determination. Motivation is temporary — it’s created from a spark of inspiration, but once that spark flees, so will that initial motivation. Determination, on the other hand, is the strength to carry on the purpose of that initial spark and see it through to your desired goal, despite opposition.
Delaware post-election show of unity in jeopardy: Will Return Day fall victim to political polarization?
WHYY is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon?. That’s...
Biden: The days are over for corporations paying zero federal tax
While campaigning for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, President Biden defended his economy, touting a new 15% minimum tax for corporations, and said, "the days are over for corporations paying zero federal tax." Nov. 5, 2022.
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
A far-right website that made claims about a Centre County “pre-loaded” ballot box presented a false narrative, officials said.
Pa. top court says mail-in ballots with ‘incorrect’ dates must be set aside
With Election Day three days away, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued guidance regarding what is and isn’t a valid mail-in ballot based on the dates on outer envelopes. For now, the court has directed boards of elections not to count absentee and mail-in ballots received on Nov. 8...
Election 2022: Can a sloppy signature disqualify your vote? What can and can’t be challenged at the polls.
It’s Election Day and you sign in at the local polling place, scribbling down your squiggle of a signature with nary a legible letter. And right next to it is your name in perfect cursive, preserved for all time in the voter roll when you were 18. The two look absolutely nothing alike.
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
What the Pa. Supreme Court’s undated ballots order means for the midterms – and beyond
This article originally appeared on WITF. Despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order instructing counties to not count midterm election ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope, those ballots remain a legal football that still stand a chance of factoring into this month’s contests. Tuesday’s order capped...
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
New Delaware gun control laws: an illegal ‘regulatory scheme’ or ‘reasonable limits’?
When Delaware Democrats who control the General Assembly and Gov. John Carney announced in June that they would pass a series of gun control bills that month, gun rights advocates promised to mount legal challenges against what they call an unconstitutional “regulatory scheme.”. Barely four months after Carney signed...
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
