Nintendo is selling a new Pokémon version of the Nintendo Switch, just in time for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best early discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch and more
Black Friday is undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area to keep an eye on is gaming, where the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch are often found at a reasonable discount, and accessories such as monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease. And now we’re already starting to see some big deals rolling in this month before...
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online: N64 Retro Library Gets Pair of Mario Classics
If you pick up the original model Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll want to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
knowtechie.com
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now available with 60 games
Sega’s new Genesis Mini 2 retro console that comes with 60 pre-installed classic games is now available to order for $99.99. We first heard about the Sega Genesis Mini 2 a few months ago. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s similar revamp of the classic gaming console. This...
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
The Nintendo 64 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
The Nintendo 64 remains a standout console in Nintendo's catalog decades later, partially thanks to the number of quality games that Nintendo itself and other developers made for the system. The Nintendo 64 marked the jump from 2D to 3D for Nintendo games, featuring a strange controller with an analog stick on it. While there are tons of good games on the console, like "GoldenEye 007," "The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time," and "Super Smash Bros.," the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 happens to also be one of the most memorable titles for the platform.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
T3
Horizon Forbidden West just got a massive price cut on PS5
With over £30 off, I think this PS5 title is the best gaming deal you'll find ahead of Black Friday sales
Polygon
PC Gaming Show will happen again in November, and now it’s never not E3
The PC Gaming Show, an independent showcase of computer games that has hovered around the vicinity of E3’s June dates since it started in 2015, will kick off a second annual event on Nov. 17, as the video game industry’s hype cycle progressively expands to take over the entire annual calendar.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online
A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.
What time does Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals for Days 2022’ sale start?
Walmart’s first “Black Friday Deal for Days” sale is about to kickoff with a several deals already revealed. The first of the three “Deals for Day” sales will start online on Monday, Nov. 7. Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the online sale seven hours before the general public.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
This Special Edition Xbox 20th Anniversary Headset is on sale (Update)
Last year Xbox celebrated its 20th Anniversary with some sweet merchandise releases which sold out quickly. This headset is still in stock and at half-price no less, don't miss out on this hot deal.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
ComicBook
New PS5 Slim Console Rumored to Release in 2023
A recent rumor has suggested that a new, slim model of the PlayStation 5 will be releasing in the back half of 2023. In a general sense, it shouldn't be shocking whatsoever to hear that Sony might be looking to make a new version of the PS5. With the console nearing the anniversary of its two-year launch, it seems likely that a new model of the platform will arrive before long. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a slimmer version of the PS5 is on the way, it sounds like we could learn more on this front soon enough.
techeblog.com
PlayStation VR2 Officially Hits Stores in February, Priced at $549.99
It’s official, Sony’s PlayStation VR2 officially hits stores on February 22, 2023, priced at $549.99 USD. This successor to the original PSVR features headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controllers. When combined with compatible games, this technology will not only captivate players’ senses, but also provide a more immersive experience than ever.
