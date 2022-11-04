Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
Winter Weather Advisory in place from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
An icy morning commute is expected for folks across the region Monday, as freezing snow and rain showers move into the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Spokane County, including Downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley, from one a.m. to four p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, two to five inches of snowfall is expected.
New school zone safety cameras issuing speeding tickets starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving through school zones in South Hill, you may want to take extra caution. The warning period for three school zone safety cameras ends on Monday. Drivers who are driving too fast in the 20 mph school zones will be getting speeding tickets. “There was a critical accident where a child was injured,” said...
Wind is slowly dying down after Friday night storm
Wind speeds are still moving fast, but not nearly as powerful as the gusts from Friday night’s storm that left thousands without power. Folks across the region woke up to no power Saturday morning, after wind gusts nearly 50 mph and greater moved through the Inland Northwest late Friday night. Trees were ripped from the ground, debris scattered throughout roadways.
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
Crash cleared from westbound I-90 near Lincoln Street exit
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that blocked two lanes on westbound I-90 in downtown Spokane is now clear. A total of nine cars were involved in two separate crashes. Drivers may still experience backups and minor delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
City of Spokane crews work on creating safe roadways in Spokane after storm
SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane crews have been hard at work since early this morning deicing and sanding roadways. Right now, roads are wet and slushy. The City of Spokane is asking drivers to take it slow and use caution. The City of Spokane is also asking the...
Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daylight Saving Time officially ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. This means you will have to move your clock back one hour. Daylight Saving Time was implemented decades ago with the idea to make better use of sunlight. Moving the clock up in the spring gives more sunlight during summer evenings and moving the clock back an...
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
Waikiki Nature Preserve access bridge temporarily closing
SPOKANE, Wash. – The bridge that provides access across the Little Spokane River on the Waikiki Nature Preserve is temporarily closing for improvements. The closure will begin Monday and is expected to last at least three weeks. The public can still access part of the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s property south and east of the river. The closure will...
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots
Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
Sandpoint seeks increase to 'tourist tax'
SANDPOINT — If city voters approve a local option tax on visitor lodging when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Sandpoint officials say they can finally accomplish a number of long-sought street projects. If voters approve the measure, the city's existing tourist tax would be extended to Dec....
Teacher of the Month - October 2022
This month we were at Liberty Lake Elementary to surprise this month's Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Wanda Swenson. Mrs. Swenson was nominated by third grader, Easton. Congratulations Mrs. Swenson and everyone at Liberty Lake Elementary!
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
