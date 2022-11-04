ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Winter Weather Advisory in place from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

An icy morning commute is expected for folks across the region Monday, as freezing snow and rain showers move into the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Spokane County, including Downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley, from one a.m. to four p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, two to five inches of snowfall is expected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wind is slowly dying down after Friday night storm

Wind speeds are still moving fast, but not nearly as powerful as the gusts from Friday night’s storm that left thousands without power. Folks across the region woke up to no power Saturday morning, after wind gusts nearly 50 mph and greater moved through the Inland Northwest late Friday night. Trees were ripped from the ground, debris scattered throughout roadways.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Daylight Saving Time officially ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. This means you will have to move your clock back one hour. Daylight Saving Time was implemented decades ago with the idea to make better use of sunlight. Moving the clock up in the spring gives more sunlight during summer evenings and moving the clock back an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Warming tents going up at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Waikiki Nature Preserve access bridge temporarily closing

SPOKANE, Wash. – The bridge that provides access across the Little Spokane River on the Waikiki Nature Preserve is temporarily closing for improvements.  The closure will begin Monday and is expected to last at least three weeks.  The public can still access part of the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s property south and east of the river. The closure will...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
CRESTON, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots

Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint seeks increase to 'tourist tax'

SANDPOINT — If city voters approve a local option tax on visitor lodging when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Sandpoint officials say they can finally accomplish a number of long-sought street projects. If voters approve the measure, the city's existing tourist tax would be extended to Dec....
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Teacher of the Month - October 2022

This month we were at Liberty Lake Elementary to surprise this month's Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Wanda Swenson. Mrs. Swenson was nominated by third grader, Easton. Congratulations Mrs. Swenson and everyone at Liberty Lake Elementary!
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

