LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO