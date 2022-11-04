Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Mario Bautista wraps up Benito Lopez, forces tap with reverse triangle armbar
LAS VEGAS – Mario Bautista entered UFC Fight Night 214 believing he was a level above his opponent, and the result supported that notion. From the moment the fight began, Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) poured on the forward pressure with hard strikes. Mixing up kicks to the legs and hard punches upstairs, Bautista had Benito Lopez moving backward early.
UFC Fight Night 214 results: Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez, records standing TKO stoppage
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos made a statement in her second UFC main event. Standing across from Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knew the marquee strawweight bout had big implications for a potential title shot in the near future. Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) entered as a winner of her last four bouts, but Lemos put a halt to her streak with an impressive standing TKO finish in the third round.
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez: UFC Vegas 64 fight with Amanda Lemos ‘doesn’t make sense,’ next bout ‘has to be for the belt’
Marina Rodriguez is on a four-fight winning streak going into UFC Vegas 64’s main event Saturday night against Amanda Lemos. She embraces the headlining spot, even if she sees no logic in the matchmaking. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fightings’ Trocação Franca, Rodriguez said the Lemos matchup...
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tamires Vidal crumbles Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body
LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Polyana Viana shuts off Jinh Yu Frey with blistering knockout combo
Polyana Viana is racking up fast finishes. The Brazilian strawweight scored her third first-round finish in her past four fights at UFC Vegas 64, needing just 47 seconds to turn Jinh Yu Frey’s lights out with a blistering combination. Watch the incredible closing sequence above. Viana’s finish is the...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 214 with Ozzy Osbourne, Big Pun and DJ Khaled
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well. See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 214 went with as their backing tracks...
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana's insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
MMA Fighting
Neil Magny explains why he refuses to compare himself to Georges St-Pierre even after breaking his UFC record
With a third round submission finish of Daniel Rodriguez on Saturday, Neil Magny became the all-time leader in wins in UFC welterweight history. His 20th victory in the 170-pound division allowed Magny to surpass former champion Georges St-Pierre, who retired with 19 wins at welterweight on his UFC resume. Despite that accomplishment, he refuses to compare himself to St-Pierre because he’s still trying to define his own legacy.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 64 Post-fight Press Conference Video
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the big winners from the fight card will field questions during the post-fight press conference. UFC Vegas 64 was headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX
Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
'That looked early': Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos' TKO of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214
Amanda Lemos continued her surge to a strawweight title shot on Saturday when she beat Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 main event. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earned her seventh victory in her past eight fights when she earned a third-round stnading TKO win win over Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the battle of Brazilians, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO UFC Fight Night 214 scorecard. Shayilan Neurdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO UFC Fight Night 214. Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via...
411mania.com
PWG Dink Results: Daniel Garcia Defends Against Jonathan Gresham
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event ‘Dink’ at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles last night, with Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham in the main event. The show was named after fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson, who passed away earlier this year. Here are results, via PWInsider:
CBS Sports
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks
Perhaps no fighter in boxing has had a bigger win in 2022 than Dmitry Bivol. Bivol defeated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May, retaining his WBA light heavyweight championship and becoming the first man to defeat Alvarez since Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. On Saturday, Bivol looks to build on the momentum of the Alvarez win when he faces undefeated contender Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in Abu Dhabi (1:30 p.m. ET, DAZN).
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: The UFC bantamweight title picture, Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and more
It’s been a quiet couple of weeks in the world of MMA. Sure, there was a Fight Night card last weekend and we’ve got another tonight, but in general the sport still feels like it is recovering from UFC 280 and/or gearing up for UFC 281 next weekend. So on that note, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of questions this week to get to, so let’s jump right in.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Face-offs Video
Following Friday’s official UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, the athletes competing on the fight card faced off with their opponents at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 8 ranked Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Lemos came in a pound lighter at 114.5.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
