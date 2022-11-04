Read full article on original website
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
Wind is slowly dying down after Friday night storm
Wind speeds are still moving fast, but not nearly as powerful as the gusts from Friday night’s storm that left thousands without power. Folks across the region woke up to no power Saturday morning, after wind gusts nearly 50 mph and greater moved through the Inland Northwest late Friday night. Trees were ripped from the ground, debris scattered throughout roadways.
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
New school zone safety cameras issuing speeding tickets starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving through school zones in South Hill, you may want to take extra caution. The warning period for three school zone safety cameras ends on Monday. Drivers who are driving too fast in the 20 mph school zones will be getting speeding tickets. “There was a critical accident where a child was injured,” said...
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
Over 26,000 without power as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
Crews work to restore service for thousands still without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, at one point leaving more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of noon on Saturday.
Over 19,000 remain in the dark as Avista, Inland Power make progress on restoring power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 19,000 without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Major Wind Storm
Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight! Winds have already been picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10PM, with the strongest/damaging winds likely between 10PM-4AM. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60mph! We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means, have flashlights at the ready, and devices fully charged.
Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daylight Saving Time officially ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. This means you will have to move your clock back one hour. Daylight Saving Time was implemented decades ago with the idea to make better use of sunlight. Moving the clock up in the spring gives more sunlight during summer evenings and moving the clock back an...
Crash cleared from westbound I-90 near Lincoln Street exit
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that blocked two lanes on westbound I-90 in downtown Spokane is now clear. A total of nine cars were involved in two separate crashes. Drivers may still experience backups and minor delays.
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish”: Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. – Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish,” she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief
Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night’s windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
