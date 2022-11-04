Read full article on original website
Related
One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families
money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
NBC Connecticut
Tomorrow is Election Day 2022; What to Know If You Are Voting in CT
Connecticut voters will be heading to the polls in November to decide several political races, including for governor. The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to...
trumbulltimes.com
Soap-edi expands to New Haven, after owner turns soap-making hobby into business
NEW HAVEN — Julia Lewler has been a loyal customer of Soap-edi since the day it opened in Milford last year. Now, she said she kind of turned into an “adopted daughter” of the store owner. “The products really helped people and I witnessed it myself through...
Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700
money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway
From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
hk-now.com
Eversource Heating Assistance Awareness Month
(November 4, 2022) —With winter approaching and heating systems being turned on in homes and businesses across the state, Eversource is reminding customers about the many resources available to them. In recognition of Heating Assistance Awareness Month in Connecticut, the energy company is partnering with state leaders and the communities it serves to raise awareness about payment plans and energy assistance programs available to help keep homes and businesses warm this winter.
Most Googled Words That New Englanders Have Trouble Spelling
Leave it to Google to call us all out when it comes to grammar and spelling. I love when these Google trends come out, because we can compare ourselves to not only other New England states, but the country, and hopefully feel smarter than everyone else. Well, maybe. Let's be...
milfordmirror.com
This is the favorite candy of moviegoers in Connecticut, Cinemark reports
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Popcorn is a must when going to the movies, and according to Cinemark, Connecticut moviegoers also have a favorite candy to munch on while watching a film. National Candy Day is Nov. 4, and to mark the day, Cinemark...
wiltonbulletin.com
New funding keeps CT housing crisis hotline open on weekends, but other hours cut
Connecticut’s housing crisis hotline will continue to staff live operators on weekends after the state provided it with additional funding, reversing a previous plan to drop service on Saturdays and Sundays. The change follows a report by Hearst Connecticut Media Group about concerns over a proposal to cut the...
Connecticut Hunter Fined Thousands for Violating Near-Century-Old Law
Authorities have caught a Connecticut hunter who reportedly baited ducks around a hunting blind by spreading kernels of corn and then shooting them. But, little did he know, the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police was monitoring him after an anonymous complaint had tipped them off. David Foster, 51, and two other...
Eyewitness News
State police working on recruiting more troopers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirty-six Connecticut State Police troopers were promoted today. These promotions come as the agency is working to recruit new members and fill open positions. “It’s an honor and privilege to be part of these men and women that I work with every day,” said Lt. Humberto...
DEEP: Widespread failure of acorn crop this year means interactions with bears more likely in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears will forage for 20 hours a day this fall as they begin readying themselves for hibernation, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned Friday. That warning came alongside a reminder of preventative efforts that can be made to decrease the likelihood of a bear becoming familiar with humans. […]
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Comments / 2