ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway

From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Eversource Heating Assistance Awareness Month

(November 4, 2022) —With winter approaching and heating systems being turned on in homes and businesses across the state, Eversource is reminding customers about the many resources available to them. In recognition of Heating Assistance Awareness Month in Connecticut, the energy company is partnering with state leaders and the communities it serves to raise awareness about payment plans and energy assistance programs available to help keep homes and businesses warm this winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State police working on recruiting more troopers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirty-six Connecticut State Police troopers were promoted today. These promotions come as the agency is working to recruit new members and fill open positions. “It’s an honor and privilege to be part of these men and women that I work with every day,” said Lt. Humberto...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

DEEP: Widespread failure of acorn crop this year means interactions with bears more likely in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears will forage for 20 hours a day this fall as they begin readying themselves for hibernation, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned Friday. That warning came alongside a reminder of preventative efforts that can be made to decrease the likelihood of a bear becoming familiar with humans. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy