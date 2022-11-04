HS In Capital Region Placed On Lockout Over Report Of Person With Knife Near Campus

A Capital Region high school implemented lockout procedures Friday morning, Nov. 4, over a reported security concern.

Albany High School, located near Washington and Main avenues, went into lockout at around 10:20 a.m. due to a report of a person with a knife outside of the building, the school announced in a Facebook post to parents.

At 11:20 a.m., the school announced that it had returned to normal security procedures.

Albany Police responded to the scene and found no evidence that the individuals identified had a knife, the school said.

During a lockout, school operations continue inside the building, but nobody can enter or leave the campus.