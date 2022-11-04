ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

HS In Capital Region Placed On Lockout Over Report Of Person With Knife Near Campus

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Capital Region high school implemented lockout procedures Friday morning, Nov. 4, over a reported security concern.

Albany High School, located near Washington and Main avenues, went into lockout at around 10:20 a.m. due to a report of a person with a knife outside of the building, the school announced in a Facebook post to parents.

At 11:20 a.m., the school announced that it had returned to normal security procedures.

Albany Police responded to the scene and found no evidence that the individuals identified had a knife, the school said.

During a lockout, school operations continue inside the building, but nobody can enter or leave the campus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime

GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
GREEN ISLAND, NY
iheart.com

Police in Albany Looking Into Robbery at New Scotland Avenue Trustco Bank

Police in Albany are continuing to look into a bank robbery that happened in their city. A man entered the Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue Thursday night and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash from a teller. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8049.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say

This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

State Liquor Authority issues emergency license suspension at The Empire Lounge in Troy

TROY, N.Y. — The Empire Lounge, LLC., located at 443 5th Ave. in Troy, had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on Nov. 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy