Westchester County, NY

Owners Looking To Transform Mall In Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago

The owners of a Westchester County mall are teaming up with prominent real estate players to turn the site into a mixed-use residential and commercial development.

The owners of The Galleria at White Plains located at 100 Main St. (Route 119), Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, are teaming up with real estate developers SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization to transform the mall, according to an announcement by PRCP from Thursday, Nov. 3.

The 870,000-square-foot Galleria opened in 1980 in downtown White Plains and is near a major mass transit hub for the Metro-North railroad, according to PRCP officials.

“This is one of the most exciting mixed-use development sites in the New York Metro Area,“ PRCP Chief Executive Officer Steve Plenge said.

Plenge said that the Macy's and former Sears properties at the mall have been purchased by PRCP, and that the site would be turned into "a vibrant mixed-use project that will be centered on residential development and amenity-based retail."

Downtown White Plains has seen much development in the last decade, including many high-rise residential towers as well as the ongoing project to redevelop the White Plains Mall into Hamilton Green, another mixed-use project that is being overseen by the Cappelli Organization, PRCP officials said.

Plenge said portions of The Galleria would close in early 2023 to allow for the construction of the redevelopment.

"The Galleria at White Plains is an important property in Westchester County and the region. With our experienced real estate partners, the new masterplan and design will build upon the remarkable renaissance under way in Downtown White Plains,” Plenge said.

