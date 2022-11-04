Read full article on original website
St. Louis area mom’s nonprofit is making playgrounds inclusive for all kids
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — At Jake's "Field of Dreams" playground in Wentzville, kids don't need the latest technology to press the play button. "The spirit of Jake comes alive when I'm here. I can, I can almost feel his presence," said Jim Vollmer. Jake's Field of Dreams was...
KMOV
Author hoping to inspire kids to believe in themselves to sign copies of her book in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The author of a book that inspires kids to be their best and believe in themselves will be signing copies in the St. Louis area. Stephanie Swanson wrote “Believe in Yourself: Sarah’s Story.” She will be signing copies at the Cahokia Heights Library from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked
Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street
An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness
KSDK
1 dead Sunday night after shooting in south St. Louis
Police said the man was shot in the chest. The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Alaska Avenue.
2 men shot, killed in south St. Louis Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead after a shooting inside a home Saturday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a shooting call shortly after 7:50 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Schiller Place. Two men were found fatally shot, according...
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
Police: Gunman’s family ‘heartbroken’ over St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police and many other city and school officials gathered Wednesday to share updates after a deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
St. Louis American
St. Louis American Photojournalist Wiley Price
The St. Louis American's Wiley Price was honored as a Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club on Thursday, Nov. 3rd, 2022. Video produced by Kevin Jones and James LeBine. Narrated by Kevin Jones. The St. Louis American.
KSDK
Twice, thieves steal catalytic converters off shuttle buses at St. Louis Community Center
The buses were parked outside the center on Park Avenue near Compton Avenue in the Gate District south of downtown St. Louis. Detectives are now checking it for DNA.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
Woman shot while driving in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old woman was shot in the back Friday in north St. Louis. The shooting happened on North Broadway and Gustav Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood. Police said the woman was driving down the street when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
ST. LOUIS — Mandela Welch first made banana pudding for those he knew. It was so successful that he added more items, and now we have the Mandela Soul Food Café in Berkeley. You can’t pass on the greens, the dressing, and, of course, the mac n’ cheese....
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
5 On Your Side
