Washington, DC

popville.com

Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night

Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
WASHINGTON, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously

This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
Missed Connection – Orange Line (11/3)

Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. I got on the orange line heading towards New Carrollton after work at around 6pm on Thursday. Standing across from me was a painfully cute guy on his phone (I could tell even with his blue-green mask!). He had black curly hair and colored eyes and was wearing a green sweater and black jeans.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
6:30pm Shooting in Shaw

From MPD at 6:32pm: “Alert: Shooting in the intersection of 7th & S Street NW. No lookout.”. From AlertDC: “MPD reports the 700 block of S Street, NW, between 7th and 8th Streets is closed in both directions due to police activity. Please use alternate routes.”. Readers report...
WASHINGTON, DC

