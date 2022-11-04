Badgers basketball players help design new black alternate uniforms

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will bring another new look designed by the players to the court this season.

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted a video Friday morning showing off the team’s new alternate uniform for the 2022-2023 season. Backed by the opening riff from the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, the video unveils a new black uniform set.

The uniforms also feature gold pinstripes and the words “EQUALITY — UNITY — WISCONSIN FORWARD” running vertically on the jersey and shorts. The back of the jersey also includes the black UW-Madison crest logo.

The men’s team will wear the uniforms for the first time for a home game on Dec. 23 against Grambling State and will wear them later in the season in February in recognition of Black History Month.

This is the third year in a row the Badgers will wear uniforms designed by the team’s players. Last year, the uniform was an all-white set with white “UW” letters and numbers outlined in red.

In 2020, the player-designed uniforms were a cream-colored set with red script writing and featured UW’s vintage “circled W” logo.

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team will also wear black alternate uniforms this year, starting with a Nov. 13 game against North Florida and then again in November and December as part of UW’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The women’s team uniforms will feature a large W logo on the front with five red stripes running down the side of the jersey to signify the program’s five “pillars” of Winning Mindset, Integrity, Selflessness, Communication and Legacy.

Unlike in previous seasons, the alternate uniforms will not be available to buy in team stores, with the athletics department saying the jerseys “were intended exclusively to be worn by the teams.”

