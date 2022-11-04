ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers basketball players help design new black alternate uniforms

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb7B5_0iyqXUti00

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will bring another new look designed by the players to the court this season.

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted a video Friday morning showing off the team’s new alternate uniform for the 2022-2023 season. Backed by the opening riff from the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, the video unveils a new black uniform set.

The uniforms also feature gold pinstripes and the words “EQUALITY — UNITY — WISCONSIN FORWARD” running vertically on the jersey and shorts. The back of the jersey also includes the black UW-Madison crest logo.

The men’s team will wear the uniforms for the first time for a home game on Dec. 23 against Grambling State and will wear them later in the season in February in recognition of Black History Month.

This is the third year in a row the Badgers will wear uniforms designed by the team’s players. Last year, the uniform was an all-white set with white “UW” letters and numbers outlined in red.

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1465349841983311876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1465349841983311876%7Ctwgr%5E1c5e02d532f077d3d2745ed1f4442f5c15115002%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.channel3000.com%2Fwisconsin-badgers-unveil-new-by-the-players-alternate-mens-basketball-uniforms%2F

In 2020, the player-designed uniforms were a cream-colored set with red script writing and featured UW’s vintage “circled W” logo.

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team will also wear black alternate uniforms this year, starting with a Nov. 13 game against North Florida and then again in November and December as part of UW’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The women’s team uniforms will feature a large W logo on the front with five red stripes running down the side of the jersey to signify the program’s five “pillars” of Winning Mindset, Integrity, Selflessness, Communication and Legacy.

Unlike in previous seasons, the alternate uniforms will not be available to buy in team stores, with the athletics department saying the jerseys “were intended exclusively to be worn by the teams.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland

Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
gobadgers.ca

Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener

Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall Gallery Night showcases Madison artists of all abilities

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Fall Gallery Night highlighting Madison’s art scene took place across the city Friday. The event, sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, included various exhibitions, receptions and other art displays at galleries across the area. “It’s so varied. There’s everything from paintings to ceramics, artwork demonstrations. beautiful clothing, all kinds of stuff,” Marni McEntee,...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their...
DANE COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy