(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 240 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,220-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to receding treasury levels and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and plastic companies.

17 HOURS AGO