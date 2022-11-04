Read full article on original website
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coca-Cola FEMSA, Japan Tobacco, Magellan Midstream, HSBC Holdings and Phillips 66
Chicago, IL – November 8, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF, Japan Tobacco Inc. JAPAY, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC and Phillips 66 PSX.
Should iShares Morningstar SmallCap Growth ETF (ISCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 06/28/2004, the iShares Morningstar SmallCap Growth ETF (ISCG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $358.68 million, making it one...
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. ) : This Gainesville, Texas-based company which provides water solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industries of U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.
Omega Healthcare Investors Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $32.62, changing hands for $32.66/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Johnson Controls International Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $64.08, changing hands for $64.13/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Is First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO) debuted on 05/08/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization...
Higher Open Expected For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 240 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,220-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to receding treasury levels and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and plastic companies.
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?
The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as U.S. peers gain amid midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures inched higher on Tuesday as Wall Street peers rose with U.S. midterms elections underway, although weaker commodity prices limited gains. Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% by 7:37 a.m. ET. U.S. stock futures climbed amid midterm elections that will determine...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) was launched on 12/13/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over...
How to Get The Biggest Electric Vehicle Tax Breaks
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 changed the requirements and tax credit amounts for electric vehicles. The Electric Vehicle Tax Credit can be worth up to $7,500 and it's available for all-electric cars or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The credit amount varies based on battery capacity -- so make sure you know how much your car has before buying! Here's what you need to know.
Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?
Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report third-quarter 2022 results on November 9 before the bell. Last month, in a preliminary look into September’s performance, Roblox announced solid numbers that indicated user growth. However, there were certain concerns about users that were hard to miss, so RBLX stock might not climb on its Q3 results.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tripadvisor, Five9, FS KKR Capital, Lyft and Playtika Holding
Chicago, IL – November 8, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tripadvisor Inc. TRIP, Five9 Inc. FIVN, FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK, Lyft Inc. LYFT and Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK.
