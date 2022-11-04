Do you actually get paid to write this crap I would venture this article is pure fiction by someone who lives in the north a national guardsman told you a legal point as to a border guard can’t question you nice try though
Apparently we are to believe this lie, The borders are secure, There’s no Drug problems , Santa Clause and the Easter bunny are real.
I guess this author figured that an article like this, claiming that the sky is purple, the wall is made of gingerbread, and there’s a river of chocolate cascading through the area between the US and Mexico, would help the Democrats win on November 8. Sorry Willy Wonka, but you and all your Oompa-Loompas need to write a much better fabrication than this to save your flailing group that pretend to work as representatives of the people from their inevitable extinction! It’s the same people that you insult by writing this garbage that will vote them out of office. We the people are tired of being lied to, we’re sick of being told about the Emperor’s New Clothes, and we done putting up with the insults! Let’s Go Brandon! Let’s Roll!
Related
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard may have unintentionally opened the door for them to remain in the US permanently
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
"I find it bizarre": Experts think it's fishy how Trump Judge Aileen Cannon landed Mar-a-Lago case
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
Biden admin blasted by Republicans for considering sending Haitian migrants to Gitmo: 'Just follow the law'
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for response to record-border crossings: 'Lots of words. No solutions'
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Texas Border Patrol agents discover illegal immigrants sealed inside grain hopper rail car
Hilarious and lame: Biden tries to blame Republican governors for his border crisis
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 119