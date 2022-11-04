(Muscatine, IA) -- A house fire in Muscatine leaves a family of four without a place to stay. The Muscatine Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 12:30am Friday morning. It took about 10 minutes for them to put the fire out, and the family was able to make it out safely. The fire did cause extensive damage, and the home has been declared a total loss, with an estimated $200,000 worth of damage. The Red Cross is working with the family as they look for a place to stay.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO