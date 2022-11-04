Read full article on original website
Elementary students make a commitment to kindness
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- October was Anti-Bullying Month and one northern Michigan school challenged their students to do 500 acts of kindness. The 120 elementary students at the Wolverine Community Schools exceeded their goal of doing 500 acts of kindness by doing 529. "Kind of gives me the chills...
