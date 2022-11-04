Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Five Sentenced in Virginia Fentanyl Ring — “The fifth member of a narcotics ring that sold counterfeit Fentanyl pills in Northern Virginia was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.” [ABC8]. It’s Monday — Clear throughout the day. High of 72 and low of 59. Sunrise at...
WTOP
Alexandria museum exhibit commemorates women’s 150-year-old health care enterprise
A new museum exhibit in Alexandria, Virginia, remembers the women who brought the city its first permanent health care facility. The exhibit, “Alexandria Hospital: Women Mobilize the Community,” recently opened at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum. It marks the 150-year anniversary of the founding of the...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022 & Alexandria VA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Arlington, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Arlington as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
nomadlawyer.org
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
multihousingnews.com
RHP Properties Buys MHC Asset in Suburban DC
The buyer plans to expand the mobile home community to a total of 400 homesites. RHP Properties has purchased Cedarville Park, a manufactured home community in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Brandywine, Md. RHP Properties’ new asset will go through an improvement plan that includes amenities, roads and utilities upgrades. The company also plans an expansion, which will eventually bring the community to a total of 400 homesites.
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
It’s been a busy week in Alexandria, starting off with Halloween on Monday and continuing through to major changes for Potomac Yard and the former Landmark Mall site. The city had not one, but two big Halloween celebrations: a parade in Del Ray on Sunday and trick-or-treating along Lee Street in Old Town on Monday.
alxnow.com
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 4, 2022
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: On a half-acre wooded lot, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, $15,000 off closing costs. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. Noteworthy: Renovated, private garden patio, gas fireplace.
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
dcnewsnow.com
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
Fairfax County man found murdered in southeastern Virginia
the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the murder of a Fairfax County man found dead on Providence Road.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
