Alexandria, VA

Morning Notes

Five Sentenced in Virginia Fentanyl Ring — “The fifth member of a narcotics ring that sold counterfeit Fentanyl pills in Northern Virginia was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.” [ABC8]. It’s Monday — Clear throughout the day. High of 72 and low of 59. Sunrise at...
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
RHP Properties Buys MHC Asset in Suburban DC

The buyer plans to expand the mobile home community to a total of 400 homesites. RHP Properties has purchased Cedarville Park, a manufactured home community in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Brandywine, Md. RHP Properties’ new asset will go through an improvement plan that includes amenities, roads and utilities upgrades. The company also plans an expansion, which will eventually bring the community to a total of 400 homesites.
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It’s been a busy week in Alexandria, starting off with Halloween on Monday and continuing through to major changes for Potomac Yard and the former Landmark Mall site. The city had not one, but two big Halloween celebrations: a parade in Del Ray on Sunday and trick-or-treating along Lee Street in Old Town on Monday.
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 4, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: On a half-acre wooded lot, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, $15,000 off closing costs. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. Noteworthy: Renovated, private garden patio, gas fireplace.
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
