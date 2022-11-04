When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says

Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC New York
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
NBC New York
Carvana Stock Tanks 20% in Continued Sell-Off
Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections; China to Release Trade Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose early Monday as investors digest the latest U.S. jobs report and look ahead to the midterm elections. China is slated to release trade data later in the day, while Apple suppliers in the region will be in...
NBC New York
Fox Wins Right to Buy a Stake in FanDuel, But Not at the Price It Wanted
Fox won the right to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter, but not at the valuation, according to a ruling Friday from a New York arbitrator. Should Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price...
NBC New York
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
NBC New York
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
NBC New York
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC New York
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
