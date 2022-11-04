Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive
Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway in the area of Carolina Road, authorities said.. A 2013 GMC pickup truck and a […]
PHOTOS: 2022 South Carolina Pecan Festival held in downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival took place Saturday in downtown Florence. The first South Carolina Pecan Festival took place in 2003, according to the event’s website. It’s organized by the nonprofit Florence Downtown Development Corporation. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend what has become the area’s […]
Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards
WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
Lose something valuable in the sand? North Myrtle Beach Ring Finders ready to help
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is no panic like losing something important. Imagine losing an engagement ring in the middle of the beach or a family heirloom necklace in the ocean. When fear begins to set in, there are two men on the Grand Strand ready to jump in and help. Jim Wren […]
UNC Pembroke student dies in Robeson County crash after running through stop sign, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - When investigators discovered Brittanee Drexel’s body in May of 2022, documents show a nose ring, contact lens and long hair were found among the remains. In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York, who...
Pet of the weekend: Oreo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 5-6 is Oreo, a dog under one year old from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, said that Oreo was a stray picked up by animal control. He has been in the care of GSHS for about […]
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach mayors endorse McMaster for re-election
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The mayors of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both endorsed Gov. Henry McMaster for re-election, according to a news release from the McMaster campaign. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley were among more than a dozen mayors statewide to endorse McMaster, according to […]
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
1 dead after pickup truck overturns in Georgetown County, highway patrol says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died early Saturday morning after a crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the area of County Line Road and Dorien Drive, SCHP said. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on County Line […]
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
