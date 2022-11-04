Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO