Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive

Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: 2022 South Carolina Pecan Festival held in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival took place Saturday in downtown Florence. The first South Carolina Pecan Festival took place in 2003, according to the event’s website. It’s organized by the nonprofit Florence Downtown Development Corporation. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend what has become the area’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
Radio Ink

Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards

WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Pet of the weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 5-6 is Oreo, a dog under one year old from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, said that Oreo was a stray picked up by animal control. He has been in the care of GSHS for about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

