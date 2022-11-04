Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care
The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
wcti12.com
Carteret County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ to support Veterans
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County is participating in "Operation Green Light" ahead of Veterans Day. Officials said they're taking part in this effort to recognize men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service. The initiative helps bring awareness to the resources available for our Veterans.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
islandfreepress.org
Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Nov. 16-18 in Emerald Isle
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Hotel, 102 Islander Drive, in Emerald Isle. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. on...
obxtoday.com
NC Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies holds final meeting of 2022
The North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS), held its final meeting of the year at Carteret Community College in Morehead City on November 1st. NC TOWERS brings together representatives from government, industry, wildlife and environmental advocates, community leaders, and the military to help North Carolina...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
wcti12.com
Body found near boat ramp in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4:19 p.m. at 114 Town Creek Drive, where they recovered a body. They said foul play is not suspected and that the Beaufort Police Department is now investigating. Beaufort EMS also responded...
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
WITN
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
carolinacoastonline.com
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
obxtoday.com
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
MBMMP-Avon LLC from Lands End Development/014693020—Unit 108 Avon Life Saving Station/$980,000/Improved Commercial. Parkside Plaza LLC from Clifford William H II/029593029—Lot 29 Ph 2 Kinnakeet Shores/$1,370,000/Improved Residential. Burris Donna R from Kuszyk Brian Scott/014564003—Lot 3 Ocean Isle Estates/$1,030,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Werner Eric David from Heitzer William E II/016891005—Lot...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
