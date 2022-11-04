The Bruins look to close out their road trip on a high note when they try to keep the wins coming Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. This is Boston and Toronto’s first meeting this season and both are having opposite seasons. The Bruins have won seven straight and are 10-1-0 through their first 11 games. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 heading into Saturday’s contest and have lost three of their last four games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO