Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller
The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Linus Ullmark Has Matched Tim Thomas In This Statistic For Bruins
Linus Ullmark has matched a franchise-best mark through his first eight starts. Ullmark is 8-0-0 through his first eight starts, matching Tim Thomas for the best start in franchise history from a netminder. The Boston Bruins head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs for the first time this...
Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign
When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there. On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Snap 7-Game Winning Streak With Loss To Leafs
The Boston Bruins seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night as the team fell 2-1 against the Atlantic division rival Toronto Maple Leafs. The was the B’s first loss since October 18th and the team’s lowest offensive output of the season as Boston tallied just one goal through three periods of play. The lone score was a penalty shot goal scored by Brad Marchand during the second period.
Charlie Coyle, Bruins Struggle To Score In Loss Vs. Maple Leafs
Charlie Coyle was unable to keep his four-game goal streak going. And the Boston Bruins watched their winning ways come to an end Saturday night, falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 2-1. Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but did...
Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal
The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
Injury To Bruins’ Derek Forbort Opens Opportunity For Mike Reilly
A big question going into the 2022-23 NHL season was how the Boston Bruins defense was going to perform without Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. The answer became pretty clear, pretty quick. Everyone on the blue line stepped up and began to play their best game, specifically Hampus Lindholm and...
Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Two Red Sox Prospects Named Arizona Fall League All-Stars
As the Boston Red Sox get set to embark on a crucial offseason, they have two prospects making noise in the Arizona Fall League. Second baseman Nick Yorke and catcher Stephen Scott were both named All-Stars of the AFL on Friday after putting together impressive showings in the developmental league.
How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to close out their road trip on a high note when they try to keep the wins coming Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. This is Boston and Toronto’s first meeting this season and both are having opposite seasons. The Bruins have won seven straight and are 10-1-0 through their first 11 games. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 heading into Saturday’s contest and have lost three of their last four games.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Stumbles In Loss To Maple Leafs
It really hasn’t happened all season to this point, but the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to turn the lights out on the offense of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins came into the contest leading the NHL with 4.45 goals per game,...
Bruins Wrap: Rival Maple Leafs Snap Boston’s Winning Streak
The Boston Bruins had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Maple Leafs on Saturday night with Toronto claiming a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. It was the Bruins’ first loss since Oct. 18 as their record now stands at 10-2-0 while the rival Maple Leafs improve to 6-4-2.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win
The Boston Celtics exacted some revenge Friday night by earning a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Bulls handed Boston its first loss of the season last week. The Celtics now improve to 5-3 while the Bulls now stand at .500 with a 5-5 record. full...
Nifty Play Design Leads To Special Teams Highlight, Patriots Touchdown
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be crediting special teams coach Cam Achord for New England’s first touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ special teams unit delivered a massive momentum shift in Sunday’s Week 9 game when cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked...
Rookie Marcus Jones Emerging As Needed Weapon For Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — As you probably have noticed, yards aren’t easy to come by for the Patriots’ offense these days. New England needs all the help it can get, including starting drives with good field position. That’s where Marcus Jones has come in. A dynamic return...
