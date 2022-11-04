ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking video shows man celebrating son’s birth fatally shot with arrow by neighbor

By Snejana Farberov
A man out celebrating the birth of his son with pals in Italy was shot dead with a bow and arrow, allegedly by a hate-spewing neighbor upset about the noise the revelers were making.

The bloody aftermath of the shooting in Genoa was captured on video, which shows the victim screaming for help while standing in the street with an arrow protruding from his stomach.

Evaristo Scalco, 63, was arrested for racially aggravated murder in the killing of the victim, 41-year-old Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda, a native of Peru, at whom the suspect allegedly hurled a racial slur before firing an arrow into his gut Tuesday night, reported the Italian news site Il Secolo XIX.

The video shows a shirtless Scalco standing in the window of a nearby apartment building, still clutching a bow, apparently unaware that Miranda is mortally wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40N7bo_0iyqSAoJ00
Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda, 41, is seen in a screenshot from a cellphone video holding an arrow protruding from his stomach after being shot in Genoa, Italy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mqPN_0iyqSAoJ00
Evaristo Scalco, 63, is pictured standing in the window of his home with a bow in his hand after the shooting Tuesday night.

“Son of a b—h! What the f–k have you done to me?!” the victim screams through whimpers while standing in a pool of his own blood in an alleyway in Genoa’s historic center.

Scalco later went down into the street and tried to help the victim. According to reports, the murder suspect, who works as a craftsman at a local marina, brought a pair of pliers and tried to pull the arrow out of Miranda’s body but ended up just breaking the shaft.

He then went back upstairs and returned with towels to apply pressure to the victim’s wound until paramedics arrived.

Miranda was taken to San Martino Hospital, where he died from his injuries, which included a badly damaged liver. Attempts to find a liver donor for him were unsuccessful.

Family members said Miranda, who had lived in Italy for 26 years, had been celebrating the birth of his second child, a son, at a nearby watering hole with his friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iPA2_0iyqSAoJ00
Scalco went downstairs and tried to pull out the arrow, but it broke. He then attempted to stop the bleeding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns6V0_0iyqSAoJ00
A search of Scalco’s home by the police allegedly turned up three bows.

The baby was born on Halloween night, and Miranda had just returned from visiting him in the hospital before getting together with his companions to mark the happy occasion while enjoying a soccer match on TV.

After leaving the bar, Miranda and one of his friends headed to the Archivolto de Franchi neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. to pick up keys from a relative who lived there, reported GenovaToday.com.

Miranda and his pal were reportedly talking loudly in the street when Scalco came to the window and began yelling at them for making noise.

According to reports, Scalco called Miranda and his friend “s—ty foreigners” before grabbing the bow and firing an arrow commonly used to hunt wild boar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwvxS_0iyqSAoJ00
Miranda and his girlfriend had just welcomed a baby son a day earlier, and the proud dad was celebrating the birth on the night of his death.
Facebook / Alfredo Javimirro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8MgK_0iyqSAoJ00
Miranda was a native of Peru who had lived in Italy for 26 years.
Facebook / Alfredo Javimirro

Police searched Scalco’s home and said they found three bows and 60 home-made arrows.

When interviewed by investigators, Scalco said he was tired after work and claimed to have fired the arrow only to scare the men after seeing them urinating outside the gate.

“We started arguing, and I lost my head, but I was not aiming to strike him,” Scalco said, adding that he did not recall using a racial slur against the victim, according to Genova24.com.

Genoa Mayor Giovanni Toti condemned what he called an “absurd death” and said Miranda lost his life at the hands of a “madman.”

Miranda is survived by his newborn son, Gustavo Giuseppe, his girlfriend and an 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, along with several siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d32kq_0iyqSAoJ00
Scalco, a naval craftsman, pictured as a younger man, now faces a charge of racially aggravated murder.

Miranda’s grieving sisters, speaking to the Italian newspaper Corriere.it , described their brother as a hard worker and a good dad who was well-regarded by all who knew him. One of them said that at the time of the attack, he was carrying baby clothes in his backpack.

“These clothes are now stained with blood,” sister Martha Miranda Romero said through sobs.

New York City, NY
