ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The US has fallen into recession every time a Philadelphia baseball team has won the World Series dating back almost a century

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKnH2_0iyqRt7r00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GiJg_0iyqRt7r00
The Phillie Phanatic during game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 17, 2019.

Rob Tringali/MLB/Getty Images

  • Philadelphia's baseball teams have a knack for winning the World Series around financial crises.
  • Correlation doesn't equal causation, but investors may be anxiously watching the next games.
  • The Philadelphia Phillies trail the Houston Astros two games to three going into Saturday's game.

Superstitious investors may have their eyes glued to this Saturday's World Series championship game 6 as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros.

That's because Philadelphia baseball teams have a knack for winning the World Series right around the same time a recession hits and the stock market crashes.

"Whenever a team from Philadelphia wins it all, bad things happen soon after," the Carson Group's Ryan Detrick said late last month.

Of course, correlation does not equal causation.

"The irony is not lost on us that our town's baseball success has coincided with extremely poor market and economic outcomes. The beauty of correlation and causation, though, is that it can be difficult to determine the directionality of a relationship," Daniel Berkowitz, who works at Prudent Management Associates, told Insider.

Detrick agrees with Berkowitz. "We do not suggest ever investing based on who wins the World Series, but it sure is interesting," Detrick said.

"If we flip the premise, we might say instead that extremely poor market and economic outcomes are associated with a Philadelphia baseball team's postseason success. If that's the case, given the simultaneous stock and bond market sell-off this year, we like the Phillies' odds," Berkowitz said.

Here's a brief history of Philadelphia's championship wins — for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Athletics, which played in the city from 1901 to 1954, before moving to Kansas City, Missouri — coinciding with pain for US investors and the broader economy.

The 1910 World Series: The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Chicago Cubs 4-to-1: 25% bear market

The panic of 1910-1911 materialized as the government started to ramp up enforcement of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which regulates competition among businesses and seeks to break up monopolies. The panic led to a 25% sell-off in the stock market.

The 1911 World Series: The Philadelphia Athletics beat the New York Giants 4-to-2: Recession

As the panic of 1910-1911 continued, the broader economy entered a recession for all 12 months of the year. The government's continued enforcement of the Sherman Antitrust Act led to the breakup of the Standard Oil Company monopoly.

The 1913 World Series: The Philadelphia Athletics beat the New York Giants 4-to-1: Recession

A yearlong recession materialized as production and real income declined. Meanwhile, World War I started a year later.

The 1929 World Series: The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Chicago Cubs 4-to-1: Stock market crash

Just two weeks after the Athletics' win, the stock market crashed amid an ongoing banking panic, high tariffs, and waning consumer sentiment. The stock market finished the year down 12%, but wouldn't retouch its peak for about 25 years.

The 1930 World Series: The Philadelphia Athletics beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-to-2: The Great Depression

The US economy entered a depression that would for nearly four years. Peak unemployment surged to 21%, while GDP and industrial production dropped sharply.

The 1980 World Series: The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals 4-to-2: Double-dip recession

As Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was fighting stubborn inflation with aggressive interest-rate hikes, the US economy dipped into a brief recession, which was then followed by a swift recovery. That recovery was then followed by a deep recession as businesses adjusted to the sky-high interest rates, which peaked at nearly 20%.

The 2008 World Series: The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-to-1: The Great Financial Crisis

An ongoing housing crisis morphed into a financial panic as banks became insolvent due to their exposure to subprime mortgage loans. The pain soon spread to automakers who had too much debt and were impacted by a pullback in buying by consumers.

"From World War I to the Great Depression to the financial crisis, all took place after a team from the City of Brotherly Love won it all. Is it random? Probably, but to be safe, the Carson Investment Research team is pulling for the Astros," Detrick told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win

The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week

Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan. She threw up the double bird as the fan turned...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy