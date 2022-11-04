ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees

By John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk.

“With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by Musk since last week. “With over 4,500 vacancies, we are ready to help sign people up.”

Breed also included a link to get people started on a job application .

Twitter employees take to platform to say goodbye

“We have a lot of talent in our community,” Breed stated. “This city has good jobs that can transition easily from the private sector, such as analysts, IT, and engineering. But we also have vacancies in transit operations, public safety, healthcare, trades and more.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) also weighed in, saying that Musk’s promised loosening of content moderation rules will lead to the platform becoming more “toxic.”

“Combined with Musk’s signals that he will allow toxic accounts back onto the platform — thus leading to targeting and incitement of violence against LGBTQ people, Jews, people or color, and others — I see trouble ahead for Twitter, its users, and our democracy,” Wiener stated.

Twitter’s corporate headquarters is in Wiener’s district, and he said he is concerned for constituents who may have been fired.

“Today’s move by Elon Musk to mass-fire 50% of Twitter’s employees, including many San Franciscans, is deeply concerning, particularly after Musk fired the executives responsible for enhancing user safety on the platform,” Wiener stated. “While companies periodically engage in layoffs to acknowledge economic realities, firing a full half of employees goes well beyond that.”

California State Assemblymember Matt Haney took to Twitter to express his concerns following Musk’s takeover of the platform and subsequent layoffs.

“Slashing jobs by the thousands without notice at Twitter, a hostile ‘nightmare’ work environment, creating instability on a site that people use to access critical information just days before an election–don’t defend of justify it, it’s wrong, mean & dangerous,” he tweeted .

“We don’t live in a country or state where private companies do whatever they want at a whim,” he added in a subsequent tweet . “Laws do apply within the workplace. Twitter employees, please reach out and let us know how we can support you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 21

Beelzabub
2d ago

They are unemployed and other Tech companies are laying employees off also. 🙄 The economy is in trouble.

Reply(1)
7
King Boss
2d ago

I don’t think these people will take that big of a pay cut…

Reply(2)
12
guest
1d ago

Of course she does… libs looking out for other libs- she can use more people to spin her BS!

Reply
6
 

