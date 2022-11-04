Explore The City’s Tastiest Nachos

D ive into the tri-state’s best nachos at these restaurants for National Nacho Day.

Taqueria Mercado

The creamy goodness of this mound of corn tortilla chips is covered in white cheese dip and topped with fresh lettuce, refried beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, and sour cream. There is so much to uncover. Stop by on your lunch break or place an order by phone. 100 E. Eighth St., downtown, (513)-381-0678, www.tmercadocincy.com

El Jinete

The menu at this spacious Mexican spot offers a variety of nachos ranging from party favorites such as the Nacho Carbon and Nacho Jim (with chicken or steak topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes) and shrimp fajita nachos. You can also choose to build your own with your choice of protein, veggies, chorizo, beans, and cheese. 3972 Red Bank Rd., Fairfax, (513) 271-4080; 4111 Webster Ave., Deer Park, (513) 791-5888; 10780 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, (513) 247-2272; 5062 Old Taylor Mill Rd., Taylor Mill, (859) 360-1767, http://eljineterestaurants.com

El Barril Mexican Sports Bar & Grill

This Mexican-inspired sports bar features three nacho options: Nacho Nando, Nachos Carbon, and Nachos Jim. We recommend the Carbon, which is large enough for sharing with your whole table. 940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams, (513) 381-6112, www.elbarrilmexicansportsbarandgrill.com

The Comet

Since 1995, this neighborhood spot has been known for its live music and open mics. Enjoy the entertainment with an order of nachos with black beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa, onions, fresh jalapeños, and sour cream. You can add your choice of protein and salsa, including the rotating “salsa of the month.” It’s a vibe. 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 541-8900, https://cometbar.com

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

This food park’s menu features brunch nachos, consisting of fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon, jack cheese, crema, green chili and jalapeño compote, pico de gallo, and salsa verde. If you prefer your nachos at night, try the Nacho Libre with pico de gallo, crema, shredded lettuce, tomatillo sauce, and manzano salsa. 3543 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia-Tusculum, (513) 321-0749, https://banditocinci.com

