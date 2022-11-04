ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival, Nov. 11

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Charleston

Charleston, SC (Nov. 4, 2022)Tanger Outlets Charleston will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games and merriment –including the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes, and families can snap selfie moments with St. Nick throughout the event. Other activities include a special ceremony for five local Hometown Heroes at 6 p.m., ornament crafts, carolers, facepainting, and more. The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Charleston Tree Lighting & Santa's Arrival

Event includes holiday activities, games, entertainment and festive surprises

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11

6 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Charleston

4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd
N. Charleston, SC 29418

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit tangeroutlets.com/charleston or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

