Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of cheetah
The Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its cheetahs Monday.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Maria Columba Aylward
Maria Columba (Abbatomarco) Aylward of Portsmouth, 77, passed away on November 3rd, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Providence on November 19, 1944 to Philip and Filomena (Impagliazzo) Abbatomarco. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Maria was a...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Byron J. Hall
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles H. McLeish
Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Norma P. Lewis
Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”
The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: George T. Marshall
Newport, RI – George Thomas Marshall, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at home with his loving husband Larry, by his side. Born in Bainbridge, Maryland, on January 26, 1954, George Thomas Marshall was the son of the late Lieutenant Commander Joseph Marshall and the late Viola Mildred Beck Marshall. He resided with his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade in Newport, RI.
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
