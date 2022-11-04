ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Maria Columba Aylward

Maria Columba (Abbatomarco) Aylward of Portsmouth, 77, passed away on November 3rd, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Providence on November 19, 1944 to Philip and Filomena (Impagliazzo) Abbatomarco. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Maria was a...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Byron J. Hall

Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whdh.com

Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Charles H. McLeish

Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Norma P. Lewis

Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
WESTFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence breaks high temperature record

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
actionnews5.com

Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”

The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: George T. Marshall

Newport, RI – George Thomas Marshall, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at home with his loving husband Larry, by his side. Born in Bainbridge, Maryland, on January 26, 1954, George Thomas Marshall was the son of the late Lieutenant Commander Joseph Marshall and the late Viola Mildred Beck Marshall. He resided with his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade in Newport, RI.
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA

