ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

G7 steadfast on Ukraine, cautious on China at German meet

By Leon BRUNEAU and Femke COLBORNE, Bernd LAUTER, Ihor Tkachov, Claire MORAND
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVI8D_0iyqNw3q00
The Group of Seven club of rich countries has agreed a new structure to funnel aid to Ukraine /AFP

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Friday vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia and urged caution towards China after two days of talks in Germany.

The G7 club of rich countries has agreed a new structure to funnel aid to Ukraine to help rebuild infrastructure targeted by Russia, the foreign ministers said in a statement.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," they said after the talks in the western city of Muenster.

The ministers said Russia was trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to have "decided that if he can't seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze it into submission".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also reiterated the group's backing for Ukraine and said "every single day of this war is one too many".

"Every single day of this brutal attack on innocent people in Ukraine means suffering, death and destruction," she said.

The G7 also expressed concern over Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons and warned any use of such arms would be met with "severe consequences".

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," they said, also rejecting Russia's "false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological 'dirty bomb'".

- 'Constructive cooperation' -

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of the talks, British foreign minister James Cleverly said the allies would help Ukraine "bring this conflict to a successful conclusion for however long that takes".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiF6e_0iyqNw3q00
The G7 also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons /POOL/AFP

China was also high on the agenda at the summit, which took place just as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was on a controversial visit to Beijing.

Scholz told Chinese leaders on Friday that Berlin expected equal treatment on trade as he tried to drum up greater economic cooperation despite growing distrust of the Asian superpower in the West.

The G7 countries said they were ready for "constructive cooperation with China, where possible and in our interest".

But at the same time, they called on Beijing to "act in accordance with its international commitments and legal obligations" and to "abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force".

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said, in an allusion to Taiwan.

Blinken said the G7 nations were increasingly on the same page in their policy towards China.

"From everything that I've seen, including the conversations... with our German partners, as well as with all of our G7 partners, the convergence of the alignment on China is increasingly strong and increasingly clear," he said.

- Iran rebuke -

Iran also figured at the gathering, with the ministers condemning Tehran's "brutal and disproportionate" response to a wave of protests sparked by the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

The diplomats criticised Tehran's "destabilising activities in and around the Middle East", such as the transfer of weapons, including drones, "to state and non-state actors".

"Such proliferation is destabilising for the region and escalates already high tensions," they said.

The closing statement also criticised a record-breaking series of North Korean missile launches earlier this week that included a failed intercontinental ballistic missile test.

And in another nod to the fallout from the war in Ukraine, the ministers called on oil-producing states to increase production to help bring down prices, a month after OPEC+ decided to drastically reduce its output.

The G7 intends to finalise "in the coming weeks" the implementation of a Russian oil price cap mechanism, they said.

To round off the meeting, the ministers held talks with their Kenyan and Ghanaian counterparts, as well as representatives from the African Union.

The G7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. Germany is set to hand over the presidency of the club to Japan in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Newsweek

Russian Soldiers Resigning En Masse as Putin's War Falters—Report

Russian soldiers are resigning en masse, eight months into the war that President Vladimir Putin launched against Ukraine, according to the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said on his Telegram channel that many Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are writing letters of resignation and prematurely terminating their contracts.
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
thenationalnews.com

Russia commanders abandon troops as Kherson collapse imminent

Russia is retreating from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson, with commanders already abandoning troops following “spectacular changes in the territorial control”, western officials have revealed. The development took place as Russian forces in Ukraine run “critically short” of artillery ammunition, forcing them to rely on North Korean...
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy