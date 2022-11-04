Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
probrewer.com
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
probrewer.com
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump ( $2,000 ) This is a sanitary centrifugal pump with a VFD controller. It is 3 HP, 208 volts single phase, and 20 amps. It is great for breweries (not so much distilleries). Cord length is approximately 45 feet long. Max 44 GPM flow rate.
probrewer.com
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400 ( $1,150 ) Full pallet, 2400 count 32 oz crowler brite cans. 1 pallet of silver cans and 1 pallet of gold cans. These are full wrapped and ready to ship. asking $1150 per pallet plus shipping.
probrewer.com
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
probrewer.com
ABE CraftCan 35 with Yellow Jacket Depalletizer
Well maintained running canning line with tons of spares. Twist Rinse set up for standard 202 LOE 12oz. and 16oz. $65k and will load on your truck. Local delivery considered.
probrewer.com
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
probrewer.com
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
probrewer.com
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
probrewer.com
ABE 10BBL Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House
ABE 10 Barrel Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House. Complete with external filter and control deck. In perfect working order. We can provide functionally videos of it working perfectly. Having an extremely difficult time getting picture to upload. Can send pics upon request. It has some dings towards the right...
probrewer.com
Jacketed Brite Tank!….. IN STOCK!!!! Prices Too Low To Advertise!
Jacketed Brite Tank!..... IN STOCK!!!! Prices Too Low To Advertise!. For those who want to produce a high-quality beer, the right amount of carbonation is essential. Not only does this aspect help amplify the drink’s flavor, but it also provides the smooth texture that everyone wants. As such, our jacketed brite tanks at CraftMaster Stainless are the perfect final stop for your beer before it’s on its way to the bar tap. With their insulated shell, accurate temperature gauge, and completely sanitary inner lining, each stainless steel brite tank can prepare and preserve hundreds of gallons for shipping and bottling. If you’re looking for the best brite tank for sale to start off your commercial brewery, check out our specs below; then, give us a call at the number provided.
probrewer.com
Original Custom Three Monkeys Beer Bar w underneath Storage Seat 10 People OBO – $1400
$1399 Amazing Deal! worth over $5000! Three Monkeys full complete Beer Bar top, body and storage , Seats 10 people. Awesome! Cherry wood finished with Marine Varnish finish with Mahogany ends. Beautiful Bar relocating business. Good condition, well taken care of. We are relocating. Give a solid offer & it may be your lucky day!
probrewer.com
qty 19 Solid Oak Pub Style Chairs, and Qty 3 Solid Oak Tables. Hurry Amazing deal! won’t last, relocating business. Original owner.
Qty 19 Solid Oak Pub Style Chairs, and Qty 3 Solid Oak Tables. Hurry Amazing deal! won’t last, relocating business. Original owner. Gd Condition.
Comments / 0