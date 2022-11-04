Read full article on original website
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used ( $60,000 ) Aldrich Model A3S4-20-X, 800,000 Btu/Hr. input, 670,000. Btu/Hr. output 83% efficient (20 BHP). Purchased brand new and never used. Fabtek condensation return system. Full Skid mount including fixed plumbing.
New Labeler 60 and Check Weigh 60 System from Empire Can Handling
Three craft brewing industry veterans have come together with a combined experience of more than four decades to create a new class of Made- in- America modular canning equipment. They have been around craft beverage canning equipment since the early days, and have now come together to create Empire Can Handling.
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer ( $13,000 ) – 24 bottle rinser/sanitizer with fixture and pump. – Labeler/Date Coder with conveyor and collection table. This line was in use from 2016 to 2020 when we made the...
