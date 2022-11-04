ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ordinary American
2d ago

Kotek will lose, and I’m here for it. Send that q-tip back to Pennsylvania.

ijpr.org

Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Democrat Kotak Is Just Ahead Of Republican Drazen In Oregon Governor’s Race

Democrat-Kotak-Is-Just-Ahead-Of-Republican-Drazen: In the election for governor of Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek is currently ahead of her Republican opponent Christine Drazan, according to a recent poll. This result is in contrast to previous polls, which found Kotek to be in a position of disadvantage relative to Drazan. According to a study...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Endorsement should go to Johnson

It was kind of The Oregonian/OregonLive to throw Betsy Johnson a bone when it’s too little, too late. (“Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler,” Oct. 30) If your editorial board had the courage of its convictions it would have published this article a couple of weeks ago in endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor. An independent governor would have gone a lot further to break the stranglehold the two parties have on politics and government in this state, not to mention the stranglehold the extremists have on both parties.
OREGON STATE
NBCMontana

Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging

We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
OREGON STATE
KGW

What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown

PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR

