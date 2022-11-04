Read full article on original website
Ordinary American
2d ago
Kotek will lose, and I’m here for it. Send that q-tip back to Pennsylvania.
Reply
5
Related
Oregon voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, Legislature and more
Oregon voters have just three more days to cast their votes in some of the closest big races the state has seen in more than a decade, including the three-way race for governor, three open seats in Congress and big money contests that could decide the partisan balance of the Legislature.
These Oregon Congress races could affect national balance of power in the 2022 election
Oregon voters are casting their ballots in the 2022 general election for two extremely competitive races for Congress that could help decide the national balance of power in the U.S. House. Democrats redrew the lines of Oregon’s congressional districts in 2021 in a way that both party officials and political...
ijpr.org
Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day
The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
Oregon candidates, activists stump for votes in final days
In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
Democrat Kotek holds narrow lead over Drazan in Oregon’s gubernatorial race
Democrat Tina Kotek holds a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the Oregon gubernatorial race, according to a new poll, reversing recent surveys that had found Kotek trailing her Republican opponent. An Emerson College Polling survey released on Friday found Kotek, the former state House speaker, leading Drazan, a...
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
focushillsboro.com
Democrat Kotak Is Just Ahead Of Republican Drazen In Oregon Governor’s Race
Democrat-Kotak-Is-Just-Ahead-Of-Republican-Drazen: In the election for governor of Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek is currently ahead of her Republican opponent Christine Drazan, according to a recent poll. This result is in contrast to previous polls, which found Kotek to be in a position of disadvantage relative to Drazan. According to a study...
Readers respond: Endorsement should go to Johnson
It was kind of The Oregonian/OregonLive to throw Betsy Johnson a bone when it’s too little, too late. (“Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler,” Oct. 30) If your editorial board had the courage of its convictions it would have published this article a couple of weeks ago in endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor. An independent governor would have gone a lot further to break the stranglehold the two parties have on politics and government in this state, not to mention the stranglehold the extremists have on both parties.
Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?
Oregon voter turnout lags behind that in previous election cycles, with just 29% of ballots reaching county elections offices by the end of Thursday, the state reported Friday. In the 2014 and 2018 midterms, 33% of voters had gotten their ballots in at the same point. In a state with...
NBCMontana
Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
Political science professor weighs in on Oregon's competitive congressional races
OREGON, USA — There are just five days to go until Election Day with key races in Oregon — from governor to a newly carved out congressional seat — looking unusually competitive. Candidates for Oregon's 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are putting up a fight, and some...
pnwag.net
Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging
We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown
PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
ijpr.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice. In June 2019, Oregon took the first step toward eliminating the time...
kptv.com
Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
