Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
Medical News Today
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
Healthline
Sleep Restriction Therapy for Insomnia and Other Conditions
We’ve all been there — tossing and turning in bed, hoping you’ll eventually fade off into a blissful few hours of sleep, only to realize your alarm clock will be going off in 30 minutes. Just like the sun creeps above the horizon in the morning, the dread of going another night with little or no sleep creeps up on too many people.
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
Study reveals link between sleep problems and glaucoma
Sleeping too little or too much, snoring, daytime sleepiness and insomnia may all increase the risk of glaucoma, a common eye condition that affects millions of people and can lead to blindness, according to a decade-long study. It is well known that sleeping badly can affect judgment, mood, ability to...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
New York Post
A new kind anti-snoring device that actually helps you sleep
We are all aware of what it’s like to have your mind feel tired yet simultaneously wide awake. In an age of the 24-hour news cycle and endless social media feeds, it’s not too uncommon to have your head hit the pillow at night and find yourself unable to fall asleep. For the majority of us who need to get up for work or school, these sleepless nights can be crushing and can have a major impact on our health.
labroots.com
A Handful of Almonds a Day Keeps the Microbiome at Bay
A handful of almonds a day could keep your gut healthy by promoting the production of a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate. Butyrate occurs when gut microbes break down dietary fiber contributing to digestive health. Thousands of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, live throughout your digestive system. These...
WebMD
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
MedicineNet.com
How Long Does SSRI Withdrawal Take to Kick In?
If you suddenly stop taking an antidepressant, like SSRI, especially if you've been taking them for longer than 4-6 weeks, you may experience unpleasant symptoms due to antidepressant withdrawal, also called antidepressant discontinuation syndrome (ADS). Antidepressant or SSRI withdrawal typically takes about 1-3 days to kick in after you stop...
Medical News Today
Study finds which blood thinner is least likely to cause internal bleeding
For people with atrial fibrillation, doctors can prescribe direct oral anticoagulant drugs to lower the risk of stroke, a typical result of the condition. A new observational study finds that one of these drugs, apixaban, is associated with a reduced risk of a common anticoagulant side effect: gastrointestinal bleeding. The...
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Researchers Find An Important Link Between Sleep Quality And Glaucoma
Sleep patterns impact health in many ways, from brain health to mood and more. In a new study, researchers found a key link between sleep quality and glaucoma.
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Medical News Today
Fuchs' dystrophy: Symptoms and treatment
Fuchs’ dystrophy is an eye condition that causes the death of cells in the inner lining of the cornea. This may lead to the accumulation of fluid in the cornea and negatively affect vision. One of the first symptoms people may experience is glare from bright sunlight or car...
Comments / 0