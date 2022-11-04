ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Escapes Injuries in Collision on Route 255

FOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a crash that occurred on State Route 255 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Million Dollar Highway (State Route 255), in Fox Township, Elk County.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Multi County High Speed Chase

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA

