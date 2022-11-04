Read full article on original website
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
WJAC TV
One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Escapes Injuries in Collision on Route 255
FOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a crash that occurred on State Route 255 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Million Dollar Highway (State Route 255), in Fox Township, Elk County.
Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
Police fatally shoot suspect on Route 22 in Derry Township after 45-mile, high-speed chase
State police shot and killed a Johnstown man Thursday afternoon along Route 22, about 2 miles east of New Alexandria, ending a high-speed chase of about 44 miles that started in a Johnstown suburb. The suspect, Krysten H. Pretlor, 35, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. after police spun his...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
PHOTOS: Crews fight early morning house fire in Jefferson County
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to […]
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
6 years after it reopened, Colyer Lake is a treasured spot for Centre County outdoor enthusiasts
The same community members who pushed for repairs to the dam and the ones responsible for many area improvements.
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Child Passenger Injured After Tire Falls Off Camper, Strikes Moving Vehicle
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a blown tire struck a vehicle on Bennetts Valley Highway. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, around 4:33 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say...
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
