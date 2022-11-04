Santa Fe County Clerk: Don’t mail absentee ballots. With the Nov. 8 general election now less than a week away, don’t put an absentee ballot in the mail, which can take as long as seven days to arrive. “If you still have an absentee ballot in hand,” Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark said in a statement, “you should deliver it to a drop box.” The office has eight permanent drop box locations around town, as well as one inside each open polling site. The eight permanent drop boxes are open 24 hours a day up until 7 pm on Election Day when the polls closed. According to the office, “secure drop boxes are monitored with motion sensitive video cameras and have heat and moisture sensors and door alerts” and are checked at least once every 24 hours by clerk staff. “We’ve also instituted GPS tracking and a chain of custody system for all of our traveling ballots from drop boxes,” Clark says. Voters who requested but have not yet received their absentee ballots should consider going in person and voting early,” she said, while reiterating that even absentee ballots received on Election Day can “and should” be delivered to a drop box before polls close. As of yesterday, about 22% of registered voters—289,468 people—had cast ballots statewide, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, approximately 77% through early voting versus absentee voting. Approximately 60% of the people who have requested absentee ballots thus far have cast them. Registered Democrats have cast approximately 53% of the total ballots so far; Republicans about 34%; Independents 11.7%; and Libertarians and other parties account for the rest. In Santa Fe County, 35,484 people have voted—just over 35% of registered voters. In other election news, President Joe Biden returns to New Mexico today. According to the White House, he will deliver remarks on student debt relief this afternoon at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque, and afterward will participate in a rally for the Democratic Party at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center, also in Albuquerque.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO