explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Escapes Injuries in Collision on Route 255
FOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a crash that occurred on State Route 255 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Million Dollar Highway (State Route 255), in Fox Township, Elk County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Phil recently attended Beth’s Custom Leather’s Fall event. Beth is collecting needed items for our homeless veterans. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Phil. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I-Independent Living
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living. POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Playoff Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
High School Football Scores powered by Eric Shick Insurance. High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Scores 31 Unanswered Points to Down Karns City & Move on to Championship Game Against Central Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brookville reeled off 31 straight points after trailing 7-0 to defeat Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A semifinal game at Memorial Stadium on Friday evening. (Pictured above, Noah Peterson looks for some running room in Brookville’s win over Karns City/photo by Madison McFarland)...
explorejeffersonpa.com
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Herman Hetager
Herman Hetager served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Herman Hetager attended the Valley Forge Military Academy and upon graduation was accepted at the University of Pittsburgh. As a college graduate holding a major course of study in Economics, Herman went on to serve his country...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Tuesday –...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Saturday’s Special at Cousin Basils Are Prime Rib, Crab Leg Dinner, and More!
CLARINGTON, Pa. – Stop at Cousin Basils on Saturday for their prime rib special, Crab Leg Dinner, Filet Mignon Dinner, or get their lunch special – Chicken Salad Sandwich!. Patrons can also order from Cousin Basils’ fine dining menu. Unwind this weekend in the peaceful atmosphere at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Swirled Cheesecake
1 – 8 oz. package of reduced-fat cream cheese, cubed. -Line a strainer with four layers of cheesecloth (or one coffee filter); place over a bowl. -Place cottage cheese in a strainer; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. -Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-in. springform pan with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Upside-Down Apple Gingerbread
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Upside-Down Apple Gingerbread – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Pour butter into a 9-in. square baking pan; sprinkle with brown sugar. Arrange apples over sugar; set aside. -For gingerbread, in a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Potato Cheese Pizza
6 – 3/4 oz. slices Monterey Jack cheese, divided. 2 tablespoons finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese. -Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet; top with four slices of Monterey Jack cheese. Bake at 400° for 6-8 minutes (or until cheese is melted). -Meanwhile, place potato slices in a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Stop at Cousin Basils Today for a Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner, Chicken and Biscuits, Chicken Salad Sandwich, and More!
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is offering a stuffed pork chop dinner, chicken and biscuits, crab leg dinner, and filet mignon dinner on Sunday as their specials, or get their lunch special – Chicken Salad Sandwich!. Patrons can also order from Cousin Basils’ fine dining menu!
explorejeffersonpa.com
Business Spotlight: Toy Drilling LLC., A 4th Generation Well Drilling Company
Toy started his business by primarily drilling blast holes. As the business grew, so did Toy’s services. In the early to mid-1960s, his son, Richard (Dick), returned to the business as a geologist opening the business to a more diverse drilling company. This expansion led to the purchase of larger and different-style rigs.
