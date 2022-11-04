ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 for 11 from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29 in losing for the first time in five games. “Every NBA team can beat you and I played terrible, but I think as a group we didn’t play good,” Doncic said. “We have to approach the game better.”

