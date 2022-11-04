ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dallasexpress.com

Sixteen North Texans Make Forbes Top 400 List

Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 (10.75%) of the spots are Texans — with 16 (4%) residing in North Texas. Fort Worth resident and Walmart heir, Alice Walton, is the wealthiest North Texan, according to the list. Walton takes the 15th spot with a net worth of $55.7 billion.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 for 11 from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29 in losing for the first time in five games. “Every NBA team can beat you and I played terrible, but I think as a group we didn’t play good,” Doncic said. “We have to approach the game better.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy