Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class
As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
Fact check: False claim of 590,000 'excess votes' in Washington state during 2020 election
The claim was first published by Seth Keshel, a former Army captain who has spread unfounded theories about the 2020 election in the past.
coloradopolitics.com
Bus load of desperate asylum-seekers land in Denver; first influx in 3 years
Outside a Denver shelter Friday, whose location is being kept secret for safety’s sake, migrant children in sweats and borrowed gloves pelted one another with snowballs. Just hours into a cold place called Colorado they figured out how to build a snowman and decorated its head with a frozen autumn leaf.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said
Democrats Spending Fortune on Fake News in Campaign Final Stretch | Opinion
Two of the most notable agitprop architects are long-time liberal hitman David Brock and former campaign digital staffer named Tara McGowan.
Perspective: Winter is coming. That’s bad news for Democrats
Heating costs have skyrocketed during the Biden administration, particularly in New England. High costs and a threatened shortage may doom Democrats in the midterm elections, in conjunction with inflation, gas prices and rising interest rates.
Democrats' Easiest Path to Keeping the Senate
The Democrats best hope of holding the Senate is by winning these six seats.
Gizmodo
Biden's Graphite Headscratcher
The Biden administration’s plans to boost manufacturing of electric vehicles may face a big bump in the road—and that bump is made of graphite. Both E&E News and Marketplace reported this week on how the coming electric vehicle revolution will supercharge the demand for the mineral. Graphite is...
Blumenthal runs on decades-long record in Connecticut's U.S. Senate race
Richard Blumenthal’s long record in government is one of the most frequent topics of debate in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race. His Republican opponent, Leora Levy, calls him a career politician who is in lockstep with President Joe Biden. But the Democratic senator does not shy away from his decades of experience in elected office.
Washington Examiner
GOP wins in these House races will reflect a good election night for Republicans
While nothing's certain in politics, Republicans winning a House majority on Tuesday is a safe bet at this point. How big will House GOP gains likely be in upending the current balance of 220 Democrats, 213 Republicans, and three vacancies? Several factors will contribute, including coattails from statewide races for Senate, governor, and other contests and the approval (and, more to the point, disapproval) rating of President Joe Biden. After all, many voters blame Biden and congressional Democrats for the worst inflation in four decades and persistently high gas prices, among other national problems.
Flying Magazine
She Runs a Crop-Dusting Business
An Air Tractor 502 using the smoker system. Pilots like Emily Daniel use the smoker to show wind speed and direction, as well as alert other pilots of their positions. [Courtesy: Emily Daniel]. Becoming an agricultural pilot wasn’t something Emily Daniel envisioned for herself. As she tells it, she always...
cheaprvliving.com
California Bans the Sale of Single-Use Propane Bottles
LIKE MANY NOMADS, I started vandwelling with a 20-pound propane tank to fuel my stove and heater. A few years later I realized I didn’t use all that much propane — about a half tank a year. I had also gotten rid of my heater and just used the stove (and mild winter climates) to take the chill off the van. I started to resent the tank taking up space. So I gave it away and switched to disposable 1-pound bottles.
dallasexpress.com
Border Patrol Union Strikes Back at ACLU
The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), a union for border patrol agents, has responded to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after an altercation at the southern border prompted the activist group to condemn the border security measures. A group of unlawful migrants crossed into the United States into El...
Comments / 0