ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class

As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
INDIANA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Bus load of desperate asylum-seekers land in Denver; first influx in 3 years

Outside a Denver shelter Friday, whose location is being kept secret for safety’s sake, migrant children in sweats and borrowed gloves pelted one another with snowballs. Just hours into a cold place called Colorado they figured out how to build a snowman and decorated its head with a frozen autumn leaf.
DENVER, CO
Gizmodo

Biden's Graphite Headscratcher

The Biden administration’s plans to boost manufacturing of electric vehicles may face a big bump in the road—and that bump is made of graphite. Both E&E News and Marketplace reported this week on how the coming electric vehicle revolution will supercharge the demand for the mineral. Graphite is...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP wins in these House races will reflect a good election night for Republicans

While nothing's certain in politics, Republicans winning a House majority on Tuesday is a safe bet at this point. How big will House GOP gains likely be in upending the current balance of 220 Democrats, 213 Republicans, and three vacancies? Several factors will contribute, including coattails from statewide races for Senate, governor, and other contests and the approval (and, more to the point, disapproval) rating of President Joe Biden. After all, many voters blame Biden and congressional Democrats for the worst inflation in four decades and persistently high gas prices, among other national problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

She Runs a Crop-Dusting Business

An Air Tractor 502 using the smoker system. Pilots like Emily Daniel use the smoker to show wind speed and direction, as well as alert other pilots of their positions. [Courtesy: Emily Daniel]. Becoming an agricultural pilot wasn’t something Emily Daniel envisioned for herself. As she tells it, she always...
NEW JERSEY STATE
cheaprvliving.com

California Bans the Sale of Single-Use Propane Bottles

LIKE MANY NOMADS, I started vandwelling with a 20-pound propane tank to fuel my stove and heater. A few years later I realized I didn’t use all that much propane — about a half tank a year. I had also gotten rid of my heater and just used the stove (and mild winter climates) to take the chill off the van. I started to resent the tank taking up space. So I gave it away and switched to disposable 1-pound bottles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Border Patrol Union Strikes Back at ACLU

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), a union for border patrol agents, has responded to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after an altercation at the southern border prompted the activist group to condemn the border security measures. A group of unlawful migrants crossed into the United States into El...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy