City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race
The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
Jenkins Sought to Bribe Away Debts, Whistleblower Claims
A whistleblower claimed that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins attempted to bribe him to ignore a $1.4 million debt that Jenkins owed before firing him, according to court documents filed on his behalf. After celebrity attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose in 2016 following his...
North Texas Not Getting Enough Sleep
Daylight savings time ends this Sunday, prompting when the clocks turn back an hour. Many look forward to the extra hour of sleep when clocks fall back, but many health experts say it is just another disruption. NBC 5 looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), broken...
North Texas Hospitals Seeing Increase in RSV
Cook Children’s emergency departments in Fort Worth have seen an influx of patients, forcing the hospital to direct patients to outside facilities. The early spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases has prompted the hospital to enact its ‘disaster code,’ meaning doctors and nurses are picking up extra shifts and working on their days off to care for ill kids.
Local City Plans New Skatepark
Sidewalk surfers will soon get a new place to showcase high-flying skateboarding. A new skatepark is in the works at the new Fire Station Park in the near future, according to a press release from the city of Fort Worth. The Fort Worth city council approved more funding for the...
OHS Director Discusses 350% Increase in Porta-Potty Costs
The City of Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) recently revised cost estimates for its porta-potty project, with the cost to taxpayers rising by over 350% to upwards of $105,000 for seven units. As reported by The Dallas Express, the original budget proposed for providing seven porta-potty locations for...
Dallas Spends Millions on Homelessness; Gets No Results
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions spends about $12 million a year, yet the City’s vagrancy problem worsens, with numbers rising and the city trying to find ways to clean up accumulating debris. Where is this money going, and is it being wasted?. One of the largest expenses within...
The Reptilian Expo Crawls to North Texas
The Reptilian Nation Expo showcased thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and other bugs and was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center this past weekend. The expo featured a plethora of vendors looking to sell, entertain, and educate the many attendees of the Reptilian Nation Expo. The Dallas Express...
The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
DISD Recruiting Teachers from Mexico and Colombia
Still reeling from its teacher shortage and retention crisis, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) has been taking its desperate search for educators abroad, hosting recruitment events in Colombia and Mexico. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the district has struggled to retain experienced educators, clocking a turnover rate of...
Making ‘Little Wishes’ Come True
Peggy Hatton has been in a fight against brain cancer for 22 years. She nominated herself for WFAA’s Little Wishes program wherein WFAA, in partnership with Sam Pack Auto Group, seeks to help those in the North Texas area who are in need. They announce new winners monthly and prizes range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $6,000.
Texas Rodent Academy Coming to Dallas in December
In December, a rodent academy designed for pest management professionals will be held in Dallas. It will run from December 13 to 15 and is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Only the first 50 participants who sign up will be able to attend the training course, according to a Texas A&M press release.
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Coltala Holdings Aims to Grow Pond Robinson
A new investment from Coltala Holdings aims to grow the Dallas-based Pond Robinson firm while bringing more job opportunities to the D-FW region. The firm works to help institutional clients acquire property and provides architectural and engineering services for these property owners, according to an October 24 press release. Pond Robinson & Associates, L.P., was established in 1998.
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
Owners Break Ground on Luxury Residential Community near Stadiums
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, former Rangers catcher Jim Sundberg, owner Ray Davis, and others broke ground Wednesday at the site of a new resort-style apartment community, reports NBC DFW. The apartments are supposed to open in 2024 along with a new convention center and the National Medal of Honor Museum.
Work at The Family Place a ‘Gift’ for CEO
When Mimi Crume Sterling left behind her well-heeled executive lifestyle in New York City to plant her feet in Dallas, working for a nonprofit, she felt she had been given “a gift.”. Sterling is the CEO of The Family Place, an organization founded in 1978 dedicated to providing support...
TCU Dominates Second Half for Win over Texas Tech
Texas Christian University overcame early struggles against a tough Texas Tech team to take the West Texas Championship Saddle with a dominating second-half performance to earn the team’s ninth consecutive win and remain undefeated. The Horned Frogs closed out the game in victory formation with a 34-24 final score...
SMU vs. Houston Preview
The Southern Methodist University Mustangs host the University of Houston Cougars Saturday as both squads look to stay in competition in the American Athletic Conference. SMU is at 4-4 overall and is 2-2 in the AAC, while Houston is 5-3 overall and sports a 3-1 conference record. Houston holds the historical advantage 22-13 overall and most recently defeated the Mustangs last year.
