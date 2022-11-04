Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fashion In New York City Determines Social ClassReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
POLITICO
Advocates call for updated affordable housing guidelines
Housing advocates are calling on the Adams administration to update city guidelines for publicly financed housing projects, in light of a recent spike to an income metric used to set affordability levels. The city’s Area Median Income, which is set annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
6sqft
2,600 supportive housing units in NYC remain vacant despite new developments
The city has delivered on its promise to create more housing for homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers but has had trouble actually filling the units, according to a new report. Data released by the city last week obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that 2,600 supportive housing units are still vacant despite New York City’s urgent housing crisis and despite Mayor Eric Adams’ pledge to streamline the application process for these apartments, as first reported by the New York Times.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail
NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
cbcny.org
Testimony on NYC’s Spending of Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds
Thank you for the opportunity to testify today. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. New York City will receive...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Judge Says Group Of Unvaccinated NYC Public Employees Can Return To Work, Get Back Pay
Judge Ralph J. Porzio ruled the city's public employee COVID vaccination mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” The city has appealed Porzio's decision.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
multihousingnews.com
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
NYC self-defense class teaches ways to protect yourself
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers usually travel the city on high alert, especially after hearing about stories of violence in the subway system. There are ways to protect yourself in a potentially dangerous situation. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more about a self-defense class being offered in the Bronx. Watch in the video player above.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
