Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Shania Twain’s First Experience Playing an Instrument Was a Sign That Music Was Her ‘True Passion’
Shania Twain is a country music superstar today. As a child, her love for music was apparent. In kindergarten, she got to pick up an instrument for the first time, and her passion for music was obvious even back then.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
Bono’s Impressive One-Man Show Remixes U2 Classics With Personal History: Concert Review
New York City’s historic Beacon Theater, with its stunning interiors and magnificent chandelier, is a long way from the punk clubs where Irish rockers U2 cut their teeth in the late ’70s. But the group’s lead singer, Bono, was able to conjure the band’s early days in vibrant detail with just tables, chairs, monitors displaying his lo-fi artwork and a tasteful instrumental trio during the opening stop of his “Stories of Surrender” book tour on Nov. 2. The crowd — packed with celebs including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Iovine, Tom Hanks, Michael Stipe, Jann Wenner and many more...
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Stevie Nicks And Billy Joel Team Up For Concerts In 2023
A lot of excitement was instantly generated over news that in 2023 former Fleetwood Mack singer Stevie Nicks would be joining the piano man himself, Billy Joel, in a series of joint concerts, Enthused Nicks herself in a Twitter post, “Excited to hit the road with the amazing Billy Joel in 2023.” The plan calls for he duo to perform three joint concerts next year. According to Consequence, Wilson Howard, the Chairman of Live Nation’s southeast division, mentioned that the One Night tour would have five to seven shows.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock
In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s
Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Autographed Instruments From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Set for Charity Auction
Instruments autographed by many of the all-star artists that took part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be auctioned off next week to raise money for MusiCares. Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates — including Dave Grohl — as well as guests like Stewart Copeland, Krist Novoselic, Joan Jett, Kesha, John Paul Jones, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Queen’s Brian May, and Roger Taylor, are among the rock legends to sign a bevy of guitars, basses, drum heads, and cymbals for the charity auction, which will take place as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols event starting Nov. 11. The signature-filled instruments include...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Justin Timberlake Wrote for Other Artists
The hip-swaying, toe-twirling, falsetto-singing former frontman of the boy band *NYSNC, Justin Timberlake has risen from the collection of singers who introduced him to the world to later become one of the most famous entertainers in music. With a handsome face, eye-catching dance moves, and a voice that brings hearts...
Broadway fan gets Wicked surprise from star Brittney Johnson
19-year-old Rialla De Abreu won tickets to the hit musical Wicked in New York. Then she got a special visit from the star of the show.
Bruce Springsteen Turns Soul Oldies Into Living History on ‘Only the Strong Survive’
It’s been a decade of reminiscence and reflection for Bruce Springsteen. He’s revisited classic albums on tour, retold his life story on the page and Broadway stage, and written songs about late childhood friends. Even when he released 2020’s Letter to You, his first proper E Street Band record in years, he used some of his earliest Seventies songs as source material. Only the Strong Survive, his new album of reverent soul and R&B covers, arrives in this same spirit of nostalgic recollection for the 73-year-old. The album’s first words: “I remember.” Most tunes are from the mid-to-late-Sixties, the formative...
Watch Lars Ulrich's sons in video for Taipei Houston track Respecter
Metallica drummer's boys Myles and Layne Ulrich release promo for song taken from newly-released debut album
Comments / 0