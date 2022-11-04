ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Newsweek

'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner

A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
SheKnows

This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.
Whiskey Riff

British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog

This is just cruel… and kinda hilarious at the same time. For all of us with dogs, we all know that they tend to be a little skittish whenever they’re around somebody or something they’ve never seen before. Ya know, they’re a little curious, a little scared… But how does a dog react when it comes face to face with a cougar? Well this family from Zeballos, British Columbia, tried to figure this out themselves with their dog, and needless […] The post British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy