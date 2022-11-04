ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Watch Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ‘Dance’ After Another Vikings Win

It was super exciting to watch the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game. Kirk Cousins has got to be thrilled with yesterday's win against the Commanders. It was a close game, as per usual the Vikings this year, getting that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, with only 12 seconds left on the clock for the Commanders to try to come back and take the game. It didn't happen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy