20th Anniversary of Disappearance of Josh Guimond

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary since then 20-year-old Josh Guimond went missing from the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. The original theory is he went missing on his own after leaving a friend's dorm room on campus, however, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka who was of course not part of the original investigation says it's now believed that he left campus either voluntarily going with someone or was abducted.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
RICE, MN
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CSB/SJU Offers New Climate Studies Minor

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - In response to student requests, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will offer a minor in climate studies starting next fall. CSB/SJU joins only a handful of other colleges that offer a climate studies program, and officials say it will complement the existing environmental studies major.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Albany Man Killed in Rollover Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) - An Albany man is dead following a rollover crash near Clearwater Friday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call of the rollover around 7:40 a.m. The caller said someone was believed to be pinned underneath the vehicle and not responding. Authorities arrived to County...
CLEARWATER, MN
ROCORI Football Back At State [PREVIEW]

The ROCORI Spartans are headed back to the state tournament after a thrilling 22-20 win over Becker in the Section 8AAAA championship game last weekend in Monticello. The Spartans are returning to the state tournament for the 11th time in school history and the first time since 2020. ROCORI won state championships in 2011 and 2019 and would have had a great chance to win it in 2020 but there was no state tournament held that season.
COLD SPRING, MN
What You Need to Know Before Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. I was joined on WJON today by Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels and Stearns County Division Director License Center & Elections, Laura Laudenbach. Laudenbach says they expect a long day with staff starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday with the expectation they will be there until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
