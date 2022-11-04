COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary since then 20-year-old Josh Guimond went missing from the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. The original theory is he went missing on his own after leaving a friend's dorm room on campus, however, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka who was of course not part of the original investigation says it's now believed that he left campus either voluntarily going with someone or was abducted.

