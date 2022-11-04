Is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do? She acts, designs gorgeous frying pans, wins over the hearts of millions and she's also really good at creating quality beauty products. Her Flower Beauty line is one of our favorites and not only because her name is attached to it. These exceptional offerings are cruelty-free, accessible and fun, too! They're also affordable. In fact, the Flower lipstick we like best — the universally flattering Buttercup shade — is on sale for only six bucks.

1 DAY AGO