AOL Corp
Robert Downey Jr. shows off his new bald look
Robert Downey Jr. recently gave his kids a very specific project: help him transform for an upcoming role by shaving his head. The Iron Man star shared a video on Instagram over Halloween of his children, Exton and Avri, giving him a buzzcut ahead of filming on The Sympathizer, Park Chan-woo's HBO limited series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
AOL Corp
Ryan Reynolds on Why He Hopes His Fourth Child with Blake Lively Is Another Girl
Ryan Reynolds is a girl dad through and through. The Green Lantern actor spoke on the TODAY Show this morning with Spirited co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer to promote their new Christmas movie. During the talk, TODAY's Hoda Kotb asked Reynolds about his growing family and if he knows...
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
AOL Corp
Kathy Griffin continues to troll Elon Musk on Twitter despite suspension
Kathy Griffin continues to taunt Elon Musk on Twitter despite being suspended from the app. How? By tweeting the new Twitter CEO from her dead mother's account. Griffin was kicked off the social media platform over the weekend for impersonating Musk, but she maneuvered her way back online thanks to her mom Maggie. Maggie, a fan-favorite on My Life on the D-List, passed away in 2020. Maggie's Twitter account hadn't been active since 2019 — until Sunday night. Kathy started tweeting from "TipItMaggieG" and has relentlessly gone after Musk the past 24 hours.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez on taking Ben Affleck’s last name — and her message for critics
Jennifer Lopez shared why she decided to take her husband's last name — and why she was surprised by the backlash around it. In an interview with Vogue, Lopez responded to The New York Times opinion piece that chided her for taking Ben Affleck's last name. "What? Really?" she...
'You' star Penn Badgley reveals what he would do if he could meet Joe Goldberg: 'I would hug him'
If given the chance to sit down with his "You" character, Penn Badgley says he'd show the serial killer something he hasn't experienced enough: love.
AOL Corp
How Laguna Beach's Talan addressed Lauren, Kristin's hookup confessions
Is he the problem? Talan Torriero reacted to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari‘s confessions that they were both secretly hooking up with him during the first season of Laguna Beach. The former reality star, 36, took to TikTok on Tuesday, November 8, to share a video of him lip-synching...
AOL Corp
'The Voice' Season 22's final Knockout Rounds bring big surprises: 'Something I can't put words to'
The three-way Knockout Rounds of The Voice Season 22 concluded Monday, and as is typical for the series, it was a nail-biter right down to the end — with the final showdown between Team Gwen teens Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Sasha Hurtado yielding a shocker result. It seemed obvious,...
AOL Corp
Singer Gal Costa, icon of Brazil's Tropicália movement, remembered by Caetano Veloso
Gal Costa, an adventurous musician who was a pivotal figure in Brazil's Tropicália movement in the 1960s, has died. She was 77. Costa, born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos, died Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which cited a press representative for the singer. No cause of death or additional details were provided.
AOL Corp
Drew Barrymore's universally flattering Flower Beauty lipstick is on sale — for $6
Is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do? She acts, designs gorgeous frying pans, wins over the hearts of millions and she's also really good at creating quality beauty products. Her Flower Beauty line is one of our favorites and not only because her name is attached to it. These exceptional offerings are cruelty-free, accessible and fun, too! They're also affordable. In fact, the Flower lipstick we like best — the universally flattering Buttercup shade — is on sale for only six bucks.
