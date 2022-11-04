ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Criminalize Homelessness, Atmospheric River to Drown Portland, and Crybaby Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

Stamp Collector
4d ago

After being culpable in the creation of the massive mess, to include preventable homicides, drug and human trafficking, business closures, devalued properties, and collapse of tourism, this clowns only, at risk of being forced out of their lofty positions, want us citizens to forgive and forget the damage done. Not this time!

Reply
19
Juanqin Verde
3d ago

Mercury sure knows how to lie! “Criminalize homelessness”, really? If I’m not allowed to walk into your home, is that criminalizing walking? Grow up Mercury.

Reply
8
Rob Rash
2d ago

Thank you Mercury for reminding that I need to vote Republican because you find it okay to start your article telling people not to. That is the most pathetic excuse of journalism that I've ever seen. I would say the same if your article stated the same venom against democrats.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Fall Back Is Upon Us, Biden Threatens Oil Companies with "Come to the Lord" Chat, and Continued Questions About Senseless Hiker Death

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! The weather out...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters

Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Portland approved a plan to ban homeless camping. Now what?

Last night, the City Council in Portland, Oregon, approved a proposal to ban homeless camping. The plan would create city-sanctioned camping sites, then enforce a ban on people camping elsewhere, on sidewalks, in parks, and in other public areas. Rebecca Ellis covers Portland City Hall for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Stop Wealthy Power Brokers and Right-Wingers from Taking Over Portland. VOTE with the Mercury's Endorsements and Cheat Sheet!

You see it happening all around us: Wealthy business owners and right-wing "Democrats" doing everything they can to steer Portland away from its progressive roots, and the many gains we've fought for over the past few years. And they're not going to stop until they have a stranglehold on the city and state government. But there is something you can do: Stop believing their constant stream of disinformation, and VOTE.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

They Don't Even Go Here

I am so sick and tired of everyone and their best friend from college constantly trying to tell us Portlanders how to be have and what we should be doing. We have enough problems internally with our heavily corrupt and fascistic Mayor trying to install a new level of ghetto and government containment and debtors prison for individuals and families who fail to conform to the systems expectation of useful consumption. How about this? If you don't live in Portland, if you don't vote here, how about you mind your own f*cking business and turn your sights on getting your nice suburban neighbors to give a f*ck about what's happening to the world around them. I'm not saying we should be checking anyone's papers, I just think that before you give a boost to the latest comment on portland politics, make sure they actually vote here and aren't just trying to hitch a ride on the trump train or make a quick buck trashing our city. I don't think this is going to happen, because it would require people to question their associations and maybe even put them in danger of becoming unpopular or uncool for challenging the constant contentiousness of the status quo.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Officers Shoot Alleged Arsonist in Southeast Portland

Portland police officers shot at a member of the public suspected of lighting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland on Monday morning. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were called to assist firefighters in addressing a vehicle fire around 8:50 AM along SE 83rd Ave near SE Harrison St.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale

Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy