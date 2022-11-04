Read full article on original website
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Illinois Restaurant Features 6.5 Pound Samurai Burger Challenge
If you're a big eater, then you might be up for the 6.5-pound Samurai Burger Challenge at this restaurant in Illinois. I have discovered a unique burger joint in Elgin. It's called Gabutto Burger, burgers with Japanese twists. According to gabuttoburger.com,. Gabutto Burger is a locally owned Japanese-styled fast food...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
Wild Security Video Shows a Deer Jump into Illinois Senior Center
No one knows why at this point, but there's a wild security camera video that shows a deer that jumped through a window and into an Illinois senior citizens home. WGN News shared this remarkable video of a deer that ran by an automotive dealership in suburban Westmont, Illinois. After running by and in some cases up against windows there, the spooked animal headed toward a nearby senior citizens home and jumped through a window.
