There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog
When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
Old Superstition Says Couples Should Bury a Bottle of KY Bourbon Before their Wedding Day
It's no mystery that the south has its fair share of traditions along with superstitions and old folklore. But how many of us have heard of burying a bottle of bourbon before one's wedding day? As a lifelong Kentuckian, this is a new one for me. But why is this done?
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
