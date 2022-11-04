Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
abc12.com
Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning. The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived. Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester...
Corewell Health East: Only children older than 5 are allowed in the hospital
Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
abc12.com
abc12.com
Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
abc12.com
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
abc12.com
Newsmaker: The history and the hope of Buick City
Buick City in Flint was once a premier manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan. The last vehicles rolled off the line in 1999. The plant closed and was demolished leaving a gaping 400 acre hole in the heart of the city. This week on Newsmaker Dawn Jones looks back at the...
abc12.com
Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township. The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds. "We arrived...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
6 year old Macomb County boy dies of RSV
An Oakland County medical examiner says a 6-year-old boy had died of RSV. This comes as pediatric hospitals across the state fill up. Right now 77% of pediatric beds are occupied.
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
