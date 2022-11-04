ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

abc12.com

Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning. The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived. Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
GRAND BLANC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

abc12.com

Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Newsmaker: The history and the hope of Buick City

Buick City in Flint was once a premier manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan. The last vehicles rolled off the line in 1999. The plant closed and was demolished leaving a gaping 400 acre hole in the heart of the city. This week on Newsmaker Dawn Jones looks back at the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township. The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds. "We arrived...
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

