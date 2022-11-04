Democratic Party Chairperson Nancy DiNardo talks about how she sees the final 48 hours leading up to Election Day. Mike Hydeck: So the election season started off pretty healthy for the Democrats, a lot of them polling in double digits. But often, as you know, in our state, the closer we get to Election Day, that gap tends to close. In fact, Governor Lamont won by just three percentage points last time against Bob Stefanowski in 2018. So from here until Tuesday evening, when the polls close, what do you focus on between now and then?

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO