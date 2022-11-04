Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm
Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
Political experts issue midterm election predictions, most conclude GOP will take House and Senate is toss-up
Voters are gearing up to head to the polls on Tuesday and participate in the most contentious political showdown of the year – the 2022 midterm elections. While several political insiders are divided over who will take control of the Senate and the House, others believe Republicans will take majority in both chambers.
msn.com
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
LIVE – Updated at 09:30. With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The...
PA Democrats switching voter registrations
Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Democratic Party Chair Talks About Final Planning Ahead of Election Day
Democratic Party Chairperson Nancy DiNardo talks about how she sees the final 48 hours leading up to Election Day. Mike Hydeck: So the election season started off pretty healthy for the Democrats, a lot of them polling in double digits. But often, as you know, in our state, the closer we get to Election Day, that gap tends to close. In fact, Governor Lamont won by just three percentage points last time against Bob Stefanowski in 2018. So from here until Tuesday evening, when the polls close, what do you focus on between now and then?
Oregon could see first Republican governor in 40 years as polls tilt away from Democrats
Independent hopeful with bipartisan support, along with funds from state’s richest man, could deliver victory to Republican
CNN Poll: Republicans, backed by enthusiasm and economic concerns, hold a narrow edge ahead of next week’s congressional election
CNN — An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The...
Comments / 0