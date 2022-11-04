ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
Newsweek

Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm

Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

PA Democrats switching voter registrations

Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Democratic Party Chair Talks About Final Planning Ahead of Election Day

Democratic Party Chairperson Nancy DiNardo talks about how she sees the final 48 hours leading up to Election Day. Mike Hydeck: So the election season started off pretty healthy for the Democrats, a lot of them polling in double digits. But often, as you know, in our state, the closer we get to Election Day, that gap tends to close. In fact, Governor Lamont won by just three percentage points last time against Bob Stefanowski in 2018. So from here until Tuesday evening, when the polls close, what do you focus on between now and then?
CONNECTICUT STATE

